Telangana To Transport Oxygen Tankers By Warplanes Amid Covid Crisis

The demand for oxygen has skyrocketed across cities and towns (File)

Amid the medical oxygen crisis due to a massive surge in coronavirus cases across the country, the Telangana government has decided to move oxygen tankers by warplanes.

According to a message from the Chief Minister's Office, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has implemented the move with the aim of saving people in times of need in the face of an increased demand for oxygen for Covid patients.

"Realising that a lot of time will be wasted moving oxygen from distant places through containers, Chief Minister KCR has decided to move oxygen tankers by warplanes," the statement said, adding that such an idea is ideal for the country at "emergency times".

"Thus Chief Minister KCR taught an understanding of the immediate decisions that rulers must make for the public good in difficult times, and the programs that must be implemented on a war footing," it added.

As per the union health ministry, there are currently 62,929 active cases in Telangana. As many as 3,30,304 recoveries and 1,999 deaths have been reported so far.