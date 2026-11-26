A case of suspected dishonour killing has come to light from Telangana's Adilabad, where a 19-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her father over her relationship with a cousin, just a day before her scheduled engagement.

According to police, the victim, identified as Kalyani, was allegedly murdered by her father, Kailas Ade, after she disclosed that she was in love with her maternal uncle's son.

The incident occurred on November 24, while her engagement with a young man from Narnoor was scheduled for November 25.

According to police, Kalyani told her parents about her relationship on the evening of November 23, triggering an argument within the family. Her father allegedly became furious over her revelation and decided to kill her.

Police said Kailas allegedly strangled his daughter and subsequently attempted to convert the murder as suicide by tying a scarf around her neck. He later informed villagers and family members that Kalyani had taken her own life because she was unwilling to marry the groom chosen by her parents.

However, suspicions arose after the family completed the last rites within a short period of her death.

Information provided by villagers prompted the police to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

During the investigation and questioning, Kailas allegedly admitted to killing his daughter, police said.

Police have registered a case and are continuing their investigation into the circumstances of the murder.