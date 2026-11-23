Telangana is gearing up to host what is being billed as India's largest state-led multi-sector exhibition. The Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026, scheduled for December 7-9, will span a massive 80,000 square metres, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced on Monday.

The international summit, slated for December 7 to 9, will take place at the Young India Skills University campus in Bharat Future City. At a review meeting with Minister D. Sridhar Babu, the Chief Minister told officials to ensure the arrangements match the scale of the global event.

"The summit should emerge as a major global platform showcasing Telangana's investment opportunities, industrial potential, technological advancements and innovation," Reddy said, emphasising the need for meticulous planning and coordination.

The summit will feature several thematic events, including Raksha Expo, IndiaJoy, Startup Pavilion, Pharma and Life Sciences Expo, Tribal Summit, Telangana Pavilion, Education Expo and Climate Conclave. More than 1,000 companies from different sectors are expected to participate.

With many international delegates expected to participate in the expo, Reddy directed officials to introduce facial recognition technology for seamless entry and establish a dedicated liaison officer system. He also stressed the importance of courteous treatment of delegates and instructed officials to undergo appropriate training.

"The arrangements must reflect Telangana's rich history, culture and development journey," he said, directing officials to showcase Kakatiya architecture, Sammakka-Saralamma temple arch designs, Nirmal paintings, handlooms, GI-tagged products and the Gandhi Sarovar project.

The Chief Minister also asked officials to invite his counterparts from other states and ensure robust security arrangements.

The Climate Conclave will feature Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, UN representatives and international experts, while the Education Conclave will showcase institutions such as Oxford University, ISB, IIT Hyderabad and NALSAR.

Revanth Reddy will participate in discussions on "Schools of the Future" on December 7 and "Reforms for Educational Institutions" on December 8.

Around 150 companies, including Adobe, Sony, and Ubisoft, will participate in IndiaJoy. Officials said nearly 1,500 CEOs, managing directors, investors, and diplomats have expressed interest in attending, with another 1,500 industry representatives expected.