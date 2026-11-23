With the 2028 Telangana Assembly elections still nearly two years away, the three major political parties -- ruling Congress, BRS and the BJP -- are stepping up public outreach, sharpening political attacks and preparing their organisations for the next electoral contest.

While the Congress is projecting confidence in securing a second consecutive term, the BRS is seeking to turn alleged anti-incumbency, unfulfilled promises, governance concerns and growing differences within the ruling party into a political opportunity.

The BJP, meanwhile, is intensifying its state-level campaign through visits by national leaders, including Amit Shah, Nitin Nabin, JP Nadda and other senior leaders, as it seeks to expand its footprint in what it views as a crucial gateway to South India.

READ | Congress, BRS Workers Clash Over Protocol Row At Telangana Welfare Event

Congress Faces Internal Dissent, Governance Questions

The emerging political contest comes amid visible differences within the Congress. MLAs Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy and J Anirudh Reddy have publicly questioned the government over alleged discrimination in the allocation of development funds, corruption and administrative failures, raising concerns about the government's performance during its nearly three years in office.

Raj Gopal Reddy has accused the chief minister of neglecting his Munugode constituency in the release of development funds, warning that continued discrimination could trigger a political confrontation.

Anirudh Reddy has gone further, alleging that government officials are demanding commissions of 10 to 20 per cent from contractors to record measurements and clear bills for public works.

These allegations have provided ammunition to the Opposition, particularly the BRS, which has demanded an ACB investigation.

Beyond political opposition and internal party differences, the Revanth Reddy government is also facing an important governance challenge: ensuring that its decisions translate into effective implementation at the ground level. Frequent transfers of senior IAS officers have raised concerns about administrative continuity, institutional stability and delays in policy execution.

Pending contractor payments, delays in recording measurement book entries, slow release of development funds, coordination gaps between departments and alleged corruption in routine public services are adding to the government's difficulties.

The challenge for Revanth Reddy is, therefore, not merely to control political dissent but also to enforce accountability within the administrative machinery, improve departmental coordination and restore public confidence in government services.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's remarks targeting his own party critics as being like a "stray dog bitten" have triggered further resentment among sections of the party, with some leaders defending the dissenting MLAs.

READ | Trouble In Congress? Revanth Reddy's 'Dissenting MLAs Bitten By Mad Dogs' Remark Sparks Row

The controversy follows the removal of former minister Konda Surekha from the Cabinet in September, after allegations made by her daughter against the chief minister triggered disciplinary action.

The developments have exposed differences between sections of the Congress's old guards, including Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komati Reddy, and the new leaders who joined the party prior to the 2023 Assembly elections such as Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, his close aides Rajya Sabha MP Vem Narendra Reddy and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

The AICC has also sought reports on the growing internal discord, underlining the leadership's concern over factionalism and public criticism.

Despite these challenges, Revanth Reddy has sought to project organisational confidence.

Addressing the TPCC extended executive committee meeting at Gandhi Bhavan, he set an ambitious target of 90 Assembly seats and one crore votes in 2028, declaring that Congress would return to power for a second consecutive term and remain in office until 2034.

READ | 1 Crore Votes, 90 Seats: Congress Confident Of 2nd Term In Telangana

"The Congress party will definitely come into power for a second time," he told party leaders, asking grassroots workers to concentrate on strengthening the organisation while the leadership worked out the electoral strategy.

The Congress has also taken its political outreach beyond Hyderabad. Revanth Reddy addressed a public meeting at Sircilla on September 30, targeting KTR's constituency. His three-day Kodangal programme from November 7 to 9 included a farmers' fair and a public meeting. He also visited Siddipet, considered a stronghold of KCR and Harish Rao, on November 19 and addressed a public gathering.

BRS Attempts To Revive Its Welfare Narrative

BRS sees an opportunity with its working president KT Rama Rao taking the lead and has declared that the countdown for the Congress government has begun.

"Only 500 days are left for the Congress government. In 2028, KCR will once again become the Chief Minister," KTR said at the Jana Chaitanya Sabha in Warangal on November 22.

READ | "Only 500 Days Left": KTR Declares Countdown For Congress Government

The BRS is backing its criticism with a statewide mobilisation programme. KTR's North Telangana tour under the Rythu Garjana banner began with a public meeting in Adilabad on November 1. Meetings were scheduled in Nirmal on November 11 and Nizamabad on November 19, followed by a Deeksha Diwas gathering in Karimnagar on November 29. He also addressed the Singareni Karmika Garjana meeting at Ramagundam on October 14.

Another senior BRS leader, T Harish Rao, has toured Siddipet, Gajwel, Mahabubabad, Warangal and Kumuram Bheem Asifabad over the preceding month, focusing on farmers' distress, irrigation, power supply and procurement delays.

The BRS is attempting to revive its welfare and development narrative while targeting the Congress over the implementation of its six guarantees, farmers' issues, irrigation projects, financial management and alleged corruption. Its strategy is to convert public dissatisfaction and governance gaps into a broader anti-incumbency campaign.

BJP's Heavyweights Mobilise Cadre

The BJP, too, is seeking to expand its political presence through high-profile visits by national leaders.

Home Minister Amit Shah participated in a Maha Padayatra in Hyderabad on November 2, accusing the Congress of turning Telangana into an "ATM for its leadership in Delhi" and alleging corruption, broken promises and administrative failures.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin is scheduled to visit Karimnagar on November 23 to lead a Maha Padayatra and address a public meeting.

Union minister JP Nadda is also scheduled to participate in a BJP padayatra in Siddipet on November 25, another politically significant BRS stronghold.

READ | Will Keep Walking Till Congress Government Falls: Telangana BJP MP Launches Padayatra

The party is planning further programmes involving Anurag Thakur and other senior national leaders.

BJP strategist Sunil Bansal has been assigned a key organisational role in strengthening the party's prospects in Telangana.

The BJP is seeking to position itself as an alternative to both Congress and BRS by raising issues of corruption, governance, political accountability and electoral integrity.

Early Campaign Season In Telangana

With Congress seeking to consolidate its position, the BRS attempting a political comeback under KCR and the BJP intensifying its expansion strategy, Telangana is gradually entering an early campaign season even though the Assembly elections remain nearly two years away.

For Revanth Reddy, the road to 2028 will involve a three-front challenge: containing internal dissent within Congress, countering an increasingly aggressive Opposition and overcoming bureaucratic and administrative shortcomings. Ultimately, the government's electoral prospects may depend as much on its ability to deliver visible results on the ground as on its political messaging and organisational strength.