A government welfare programme in Cherial town of Siddipet district turned into a political battleground on Tuesday, with a heated confrontation between Bhongir Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy and BRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy triggering tension between supporters of the two parties.

The incident took place during the distribution of Cheyutha pension sanction proceedings to beneficiaries from Cherial, Komuravelli, Maddur and Doulthabad mandals.

The controversy initially erupted over stage protocol after Cherial Agricultural Market Committee Chairman Kommuri Prashanth Reddy and his supporters were invited onto the dais. BRS representatives questioned the presence of persons who, they argued, were not entitled to occupy the stage when the elected MLA and MP were present.

The situation escalated when BRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy alleged that some people in the gathering belonged to a "ganja and liquor-consuming gang". The remark triggered protests from Congress workers.

MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy countered the BRS leadership by referring to the previous government's record and rampant corruption and criticised the former BRS government over its inability to provide housing to poor families and defended the Congress government's welfare initiatives.

Palla, meanwhile, questioned the Congress government's promises, asking when the six guarantees and what he described as 420 promises would be implemented.

The BRS MLA also declared, "I am not afraid of such intimidation," while responding to the opposition from Congress workers.

As supporters of both parties raised competing slogans, the verbal confrontation escalated into pushing and physical clashes.

Police personnel intervened and reportedly resorted to a mild lathi-charge to disperse the workers and restore order.

Both Chamala and Palla eventually left the venue before completing the pension distribution programme.

The episode took place just a few days ahead of the visit of CM Revanth Reddy to Siddipet which is the bastion of former CM and BRS supremo KCR and his nephew and top leader T Harish Rao.

Preparations are underway for a major public meeting to be attended by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on November 19, marking the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to launch the Indiramma Family Life Insurance Scheme, which provides Rs 5 lakh life insurance cover per eligible family, and formally initiate the distribution of Indiramma sarees to women.

The Congress is preparing to mobilise a large crowd from Siddipet and neighbouring constituencies to show it's strength in the opposition bastion.