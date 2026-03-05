Telangana Student, 16, Gives Birth In Toilet Hours After Appearing For Exam

A 16-year-old student in Telangana's Nagarkurnool has given birth to a baby hours after appearing for her examination. The girl is a first-year intermediate student at a residential girls' school, the police said.

On Monday, she appeared for her exam and later complained of severe stomach pain. Her mother then took her to a private hospital in the town, and doctors advised a scan and asked them to visit a nearby diagnostic centre.

While waiting for her turn at the scanning centre, the girl went to the washroom, where she suddenly went into labour and delivered a baby.

Staff members later noticed the newborn inside the washroom and immediately alerted the police.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted the girl and the newborn to a government hospital for treatment.

Doctors said that both the mother and the baby are currently safe and under medical care.

Initial reports said the girl and her mother had allegedly placed the newborn in a dustbin inside the washroom before the staff noticed it.

Since the girl is a minor, police have begun an investigation to find out how she became pregnant. Officials are also examining whether a case should be registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Last month, a Class 10 girl delivered a baby during her board examination at an exam centre in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar. The police said the 17-year-old student complained of a severe stomachache two hours into the examination and sought permission to visit the washroom.

When she did not return to the classroom for a long time, the invigilators checked the washroom and, to their dismay, heard the cries of a baby, the police said.

Female staffers of the school rushed to the scene, and the girl and the infant were brought to a government community health centre in an ambulance.

A preliminary probe revealed that the girl had been 34 weeks (eight months) pregnant, and the infant was premature, an official said.

The teen told the police that she met a boy while participating in a dance programme, and he had sexually assaulted her, which resulted in the pregnancy. She alleged that the boy had threatened her into silence. The police said a probe is underway.