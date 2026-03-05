Telangana Man Injured In Attack Near Abu Dhabi Airport, Family Seeks Help

Tension in the Gulf region has left a Telangana family worried after a man from the Rajanna Sircilla district was reportedly injured in an attack near Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Nandelli Rajeshwara Rao reportedly sustained injuries during the attack while working at the airport, said his family. He has been employed in the housekeeping and cleaning section there.

Rajeshwara Rao reportedly informed his family that he and several others were hurt in an attack that took place near the airport premises.

His father Prabhakar Rao said they received a video call from him after the incident, but the family is still worried about his condition.

"My son works at the airport. He told us he was injured in the attack. He spoke to us over a video call, but he is not showing us the injuries. I want my son to return home soon," Prabhakar Rao said.

Family members say Rajeshwara Rao went to Abu Dhabi in search of a better livelihood and has been supporting the family through his job.

His younger brother, Rama Rao, made an emotional appeal to the government, seeking immediate assistance.

"My elder brother's name is Rajeshwara Rao. Recently, my brother was severely injured in an Iranian attack at Abu Dhabi airport. My brother has been working in the cleaning section at Abu Dhabi International Airport for the past 4 years. He sustained injuries as he was at the airport during the attack," he said.

"We have been informed over the phone that his condition is very serious. Therefore, I request the Telangana government to kindly make an effort to bring my brother back to India. I appeal to the government to respond quickly and take steps to bring him back," Rama Rao added.

The news of the attack has created tension among relatives and villagers in Pothireddypally and several other Telangana villages from where a large number of people go to the Gulf to earn their livelihood. With tensions continuing in the region, relatives of workers are hoping the government will take steps to ensure their safety and assist those affected.