Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Enrolls For 5-Day Global Leadership Course At Harvard

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has enrolled in a global leadership programme at Harvard University in the United States. The executive course, titled "Leadership for the 21st Century: Chaos, Conflict, and Courage," will take place at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

The programme focuses on real-world case studies drawn from different countries and historical periods. Participants will analyse challenges, develop solutions, and present them in classroom discussions. The course is chaired by Professor Tim O'Brien and directed by Professor Karen Morrissey.

Revanth Reddy, 56, is the first serving Chief Minister in independent India to enrol in a leadership programme at an Ivy League university. During the course, he will attend classes, complete assignments, submit homework, and work on group projects with global leaders and professionals.

The programme will be held from January 25 to January 30 at the Kennedy School campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Participants from more than 20 countries across five continents will take part in the course.

On completion, the Chief Minister will receive a course certification from Harvard University, a first for any current Indian Chief Minister in office.