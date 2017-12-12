Teen Footballer's Father Seeks Sushma Swaraj's Help To Bring Back Body From Australia Nitisha Negi was one of the five Indian footballers who were swept away by a huge wave on Sunday when they ventured into the sea waters after the completion of the games.

15-year-old Nitisha Negi drowned in the sea off Australia's Adelaide.



The school girl, Nitisha Negi, had gone to take part in the the unrecognised Pacific School Games in Australia. Nitish's father Puran Singh Negi said that he has also approached Swaraj's office to bring back Nitisha's body. "I request External Affairs Minister Sushma Swarajji to help us bring back my daughter's body as soon as possible. We are also in touch with a senior official of her office," the father told PTI.



Nitisha was one of the five Indian footballers who were swept away by a huge wave on Sunday when they ventured into the sea waters after the completion of the games.



Four of the five girls were rescued by local surf lifesavers on Sunday while Nitisha Negi was found dead after resumption of the search operation yesterday morning. Her body was recovered near a rocky breakwater, the same section of beach where the two migrant boys drowned last year.



The Sports Ministry has ordered an inquiry into the unfortunate incident.



The School Games Federation of India (SGFI), which is headed by double Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, had fielded U-18 teams in six disciplines including hockey, football and softball for the invitational event, jointly organised by the Australian government and School Sports Australia.



These games were not recognised by the International School Sports Federation, the parent international body. The Indian contingent had around 120 members.



