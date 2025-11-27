"You Pig": Man Caught With His Pants Down Allegedly Pooping In Public

An Adelaide resident confronted a man squatting on a suburban street in Para Hills, reportedly to defecate. In footage shared on Facebook, Trent Carter approached the man crouching on a patch near a house.

“Brother, what are you doing? What are you doing?” he was heard saying. The man quickly pulled his pants back up, replying, “What do you mean?”

“What are you doing? This is Australia. Don't sh*t on the ground you pig.” The man insists he is “just peeing,” but Carter said, “Peeing on the ground? What is wrong with you? You're squatting, that's not how you pee.”

He called the man a “f**king dog” and kicked dirt at his feet. He uploaded the clip with the caption “Has this become the norm?”

The video soon went viral. A user on Facebook wrote, “Send him back to his country to do that sh*t.”

Another wrote, “Right there in the street, couldn't even find a bush. Diabolical.”

“Video of the year,” a comment read.

Another wrote, “I have laughed at this video at least 15 times.”

“Absolute filth these people , no respect yet they demand it lol that's not gonna give them any points for respect,” read a comment.

Across Australia, urinating or defecating in a public place is generally illegal, although the specific offence and penalties vary between states and territories. Most jurisdictions treat the act as part of broader “public nuisance,” “offensive conduct,” or “indecent behaviour” laws, while some states expressly prohibit it. Police typically issue on-the-spot fines.

In South Australia, where the Para Hills incident occurred, the Summary Offences Act 1953 makes it an offence to urinate or defecate in a public place unless it is a designated toilet area. The maximum penalty is a fine of about $250, and expiation notices, usually lower fines, may also be issued. South Australia is one of the jurisdictions that explicitly mentions both urination and defecation in its legislation.