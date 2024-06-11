TDP Supporter Murdered In Andhra Pradesh: Police

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh alleged that YSRCP is behind Mr Chowdary's murder

A TDP supporter was allegedly murdered by his opponents in Kurnool district following an argument, police said on Monday. Gowrinath Chowdary was murdered on Sunday evening in Veldurthi mandal in the district, said a police official.

"Chowdary was murdered over an argument at Bommireddypalli village in Veldurthi mandal," Pattikonda sub-divisional police officer Srinivas Reddy told PTI.

He said a murder case has been registered and police are on the hunt for those behind it.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh alleged that YSRCP is behind Mr Chowdary's murder, and assured that the TDP party would stand by the family of the victim.

"Even after losing, YS Jagan is continuing to write a bloody history. TDP leader Gowrinath Chowdary from Bommireddypalli in Kurnool district's Veldurthi mandal has been murdered," said Mr Lokesh in a post on 'X'.

Assuring that the culprits will not be spared, Mr Lokesh said law and order would be restored.

Meanwhile, YSRCP's 'X' account posted a video alleging that a party supporter was humiliated, compelled to kneel down and apologise to a poster of Lokesh.

A half-naked man can be seen in the video sobbing and apologising to that poster. The video went viral on social media.

"Heart-wrenching visuals from Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh. TDP leaders are targeting Dalits in the state who raise their voices against them. They are literally threatening the lives of Dalits, forcing them to apologise to Lokesh publicly," said YSRCP in the post.

Further, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led party questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan: "Is this the development that you promised to bring in the state?"





