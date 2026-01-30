"Propaganda": YSRCP Attacks TDP After 'Clean Chit' In Tirupati Laddoo Row

The YSRCP has attacked the ruling TDP in Andhra Pradesh, accusing it of spreading "political propaganda" regarding animal fat in the Tirupati laddoo when the Jagan Reddy government was in power, and hurting Hindu sentiments.

The Supreme Court-appointed SIT, led by the CBI, confirmed adulteration but found no animal fat, such as beef tallow or lard, in the ghee used for the laddoo, which is distributed as prasad.

The 219-page chargesheet submitted by the SIT, supported by annexures, revealed that the adulterated ghee supplied to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) - which administers the Shri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati - between 2019 and 2024 by the accused dairy firm was not made from cow's milk but was artificially produced using palm kernel oil, palm oil and palm stearin.

In September 2024, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had made a sensational allegation that the ghee supplied by certain dairies to the TTD during the Jagan Reddy regime contained animal fat.

Reacting to the chargesheet and the SIT's findings, former TTD Chairman and YSRCP MP YV Subba Reddy lashed out at the chief minister, asking why religious sentiments were hurt without evidence.

"The CBI-SIT has confirmed there was no animal fat. They must answer why faith was targeted," said YV Subba Reddy.

He recalled that he and Dr Subramanian Swamy had approached the Supreme Court in July 2024 after Naidu's remarks led to outrage and abuse against YSRCP leaders. The court had ordered a scientific probe by central and state teams.

"The Supreme Court itself warned chief ministers against making unverified statements on sacred issues," Subba Reddy said.

He also raised questions about the handling of ghee supplies after the TDP came to power in June 2024.

"Why were certain tankers rejected first and later reused under new names? Who approved this?" he asked.

The YSRCP has demanded a probe into the supply chain after 2024 and also sought a CBI inquiry into ghee procurement when the TDP was in power between 2014 and 2019.

'Should Apologise'

Another YSRCP leader and former TTD Chairman, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, said, "The report clearly says there is no involvement of our leaders. Yet, the chief minister is still making false claims."

The party accused Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan of spreading "political propaganda" on a sensitive religious matter.

On X, the YSRCP wrote, "The CBI findings are a direct answer to their misleading campaign."

The party also demanded an apology from Naidu and Pawan Kalyan for "hurting Hindu sentiments" worldwide.

The TDP, however, maintained that lapses during the previous YSRCP government contributed to the controversy and said questions about procurement practices remain.