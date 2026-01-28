TDP Pushes For Amaravati Capital Status, Social Media Ban For Minors At All-Party Meet

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a key ally in the NDA, has intensified its demand for giving Amaravati permanent legal status as the capital of Andhra Pradesh. The party is also calling for national discussions on restricting social media access for children under 16, citing growing concerns about online safety.

In the all-party meeting held in New Delhi on Tuesday, TDP leaders strongly pressed for a law that would declare Amaravati the state's capital. They also urged Parliament to take up the proposal to ban social media use for minors.

TDP MP Lavu Krishna said the party raised three national issues and five state-related matters during the meeting. "One of them is the social media ban for those under 16. If Australia can do it, why can't India? Our major state issue is the Amaravati capital bill. We want legislative backing for the capital," he said.

At the Floor Leaders' Meeting held in New Delhi today, chaired by the Hon'ble Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Shri. Kiren Rijiju, I placed the following key concerns on behalf of the Telugu Desam Party @JaiTDP.



National Issues raised:

• India's Free Trade Agreements,… https://t.co/5nNlDiSnoo — Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu (@SriKrishnaLavu) January 27, 2026

At the state level, the TDP is pushing hard to secure a permanent law for Amaravati, especially after the earlier YSRCP government's three-capital plan created uncertainty before being rolled back. Under Articles 245 and 246 of the Constitution, state governments have the power to decide their administrative structure through legislation.

TDP is demanding a permanent law declaring Amaravati as the capital to prevent future policy changes. Sources say Chief Minister and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu has discussed the issue with Union leaders, and a bill may be introduced in the upcoming Budget Session.

The party believes such a move will bring legal certainty, protect landowners and investors, and build long-term stability to attract more investment as Amaravati continues to be built from the ground up.

Earlier on January 8, the Chief Minister met Union Minister Amit Shah in Delhi and sought statutory status for Amaravati.

Along with the capital issue, the TDP is also pushing in Parliament for tighter rules on children's access to social media, an idea strongly supported by State IT and Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Nara Lokesh.

Speaking earlier at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Lokesh had warned about the risks young users face online. "Children below a certain age should not be on social media platforms. They are not fully equipped to handle the kind of content available online. A strong legal framework is needed," he said.

He added that the government is studying Australia's model and consulting experts to frame a balanced policy, with age verification and parental involvement playing a key role.

However, legal experts point out that introducing such a ban in India is complex. It would require Parliament to pass a law and ensure that it does not violate fundamental rights. Any regulation must balance child safety with freedom of expression under Article 19(1)(a) and the right to privacy under Article 21. It must also comply with the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023.

Under Supreme Court guidelines, such a law must be reasonable, serve public interest, and pass the test of proportionality. Social media platforms would also be required to follow strict compliance and age-verification rules.