Andhra Violence: TDP Worker Killed, YSRCP Man Thrashed, Forced To Apologise

A TDP worker who switched to YSRCP was forced to apologise before a poster of Nara Lokesh

The Lok Sabha election and simultaneous Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh has left behind a trail of violence, with reports of clashes between TDP and YSR Congress Party workers coming in from several parts of the state.

The TDP-led alliance in the state, also comprising BJP and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena, swept the Assembly polls, winning 164 out of 175 seats. The NDA bloc also dominated the Lok Sabha election, posting a win on 21 out of 25 seats. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu will take oath as Chief Minister tomorrow.

A TDP supporter in Kurnool district was murdered, allegedly by his political opponents, after an argument, police have said.

Gowrinath Chowdary was murdered Sunday evening over an altercation, police officer Srinivas Reddy told news agency PTI. He added that a murder case had been registered and police are looking for those behind the crime.

Nara Lokesh, TDP general secretary and party chief N Chandrababu's son, alleged that YSRCP is behind the murder and assured that his party would stand by Chowdary's family.

"Even after losing, YS Jagan continues to write a bloody history. TDP leader Gowrinath Chowdary from Bommireddypalli in Kurnool district's Veldurthi mandal has been murdered. If Jagan Reddy does not stop the politics of murder, the consequences will be severe," he said in a post on X, adding that TDP will ensure peace.

The Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party has responded by sharing a video in which a man is seen crying and apologising before a poster of Nara Lokesh.

Heart-wrenching visuals from Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh.@JaiTDP leaders are targeting Dalits in the state who raise their voices against them. They are literally threatening the lives of Dalits, forcing them to apologize to @naralokesh… pic.twitter.com/6Id1s8Lwxt — YSR Congress Party (@YSRCParty) June 9, 2024

Nara Lokesh has been elected from Mangalgiri constituency. The man and his wife had earlier alleged irregularities in TDP and joined the YSR Congress party. After the poll results, TDP supporters allegedly beat them up and made the man kneel and apologise before a poster of the TDP leader. The woman is missing.

In another incident, TDP supporters reached former minister Ambati Rambabu's home with a saree and bangles to mock him. When the police stopped them, they used a picture of the YSR Congress leader for a demonstration.

The incidents have taken place despite the presence of central forces in the state.