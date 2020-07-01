Tamil Nadu Top Cop Gets Rights Body Notice Over Father-Son Custody Deaths

The incident has triggered a nationwide furore.

The NHRC on Wednesday said it has issued notices to the DGP of Tamil Nadu and SP of Thoothukudi district in the southern state over the death of a father-son duo allegedly due to torture by police.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), in a tweet, also said it has sought a report from the police officers, which has to "include inquest report, post-mortem examination report, medical treatment record, magisterial enquiry report and health screening report of both victims, within 6 weeks".

P Jayaraj and his son Bennix , who were arrested for "violating" lockdown norms over the business hours of their cell phone shop, died at a hospital in Thoothukudi''s Kovilpatti on June 23, with the relatives alleging that they were severely thrashed at the Sathankulam police station by the personnel earlier.

"NHRC notice to DGP, Tamil Nadu and SP, Thoothukudi on allegations of the deaths of father-son due to police torture," the rights panel said in a tweet.

