High Court Asks Tamil Nadu To Pay 25 Lakh Compensation In Custody Death Case

The Madras High Court today directed the Tamil Nadu government to pay an interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the family of 27-year-old Ajith Kumar, a temple's security guard who died in police custody last month.

Ajith Kumar worked as a security guard at Madapuram Temple in Sivaganga district. Last month, police took him into custody in connection with a theft case. A devotee had reportedly requested Ajith to park her car, but since he did not know how to drive, he asked another person to park it. The devotee later alleged that some cash and gold were missing from the vehicle. Police picked up Ajith to question him.

Days later, he died in police custody under suspicious circumstances. The post-mortem report revealed over 40 injuries on his body - clear signs of torture.

Taking serious note of the findings, the high court confirmed it as a custodial death involving physical abuse, based on a detailed report by a Sessions Court Judge. The court stated that such acts cannot be tolerated in a civilised society and must be dealt with firmly.

The Tamil Nadu government had earlier offered Rs 7.5 lakh as compensation, a housing plot, and a government job for Ajith's brother. The high court's Madurai bench yesterday ruled that the state must additionally pay Rs 25 lakh as interim compensation. The court added that the petitioner is at liberty to approach the court again for more compensation after the completion of the criminal proceedings. Earlier, the Madurai Bench made a scathing remark, stating: "Even a murderer wouldn't have inflicted such brutality."

Following mounting public outrage, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), asserting that "there should be no questions over the investigation." He has also publicly apologised to Ajith's family.

The agency has registered an FIR against Sivagangai police personnel and will also investigate the original theft complaint lodged by a woman named Nikita, as directed by the court.

So far, five police personnel have been arrested, including officers allegedly involved in the torture. A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) has been suspended, and the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Sivagangai district has been placed under compulsory wait. The High Court has directed the CBI to appoint investigators within a week and submit a final report by August 20.