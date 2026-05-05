"No Fear Of Instability, We'll Form Government": TVK's Youngest Winner To NDTV

In what could mark a generational shift in Tamil Nadu politics, 30-year-old Rhevanth Charan, Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) candidate from Maduravoyal, is set to become one of the youngest MLAs in the state. Speaking exclusively to NDTV, Charan exuded confidence about the party's electoral performance and its prospects of forming the government.

Charan said the party had anticipated a strong showing. "We were confident of a stunning performance," he noted, adding that the results reflect a clear anti-incumbency wave against the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). According to him, TVK's strategy of fielding candidates from humble backgrounds resonated with voters. "Our leader Vijay trusted grassroots leaders, gave them tickets, and backed them fully. That made the difference," he said.

Dismissing speculation about a hung assembly, Charan asserted that TVK is firmly on course to form the government. "There is no fear of instability. We will form the government," he said, while adding that any decision on alliances or support from other parties would be taken by the party's high command. He indicated that clarity on government formation and key dates would be announced soon.

On concerns of political poaching in a fractured mandate, Charan was categorical. "We cannot be purchased. There is no fear of our MLAs being poached," he said. He also claimed that rival parties had underestimated TVK's rise. "They didn't take us seriously, but we have proved them wrong," he said.

Charan hinted at potential churn within opposition ranks, particularly among Congress workers. "Congress cadre may be disappointed with their alliance choices. Anything can change in politics," he remarked.

Reflecting on his own victory, Charan highlighted the significance of defeating seasoned opponents. "I have won against a former MLA and minister. That is the power of democracy," he said.

Addressing criticism that Vijay did not campaign extensively across the state, Charan alleged that the government created obstacles. "Now, Vijay will visit all constituencies with proper protection, and people will be able to meet him easily," he added.

Charan also maintained that he is ready to take on any role assigned by the party leadership.