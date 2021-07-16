T-Series Head Bhushan Kumar Faces Rape Case, Company Says 'False' Charge

T-Series said the rape allegation against Bhushan Kumar is "malicious and false" charge

A police case has been filed against the Managing Director of entertainment firm T-Series, Bhushan Kumar, for allegedly raping a woman, a charge that the company founded by his father, Gulshan Kumar, in a statement denied as "completely false and malicious". "We are in the process of consulting our lawyers in this regard and will take appropriate legal action," T-Series said in the statement.

According to the police complaint, the woman, a 30-year-old model, alleged that Bhushan Kumar, 43, promised her a job if she agreed to a relationship with him. The T-Series chief will be summoned for his statement, the police said.

The police case has been filed with DN Nagar police station in Andheri (West) by the model.

The woman and Bhushan Kumar knew each other for the last few years, news agency PTI reported quoting unnamed police sources. The woman alleged he raped her several times between 2017 and 2020, according to PTI.

The police said Bhushan Kumar faces charges under Sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

T-Series said the woman who filed the complaint approached Bhushan Kumar in March this year seeking help to fund a web series that she wanted to produce, "which was politely refused".

"Thereafter, In June 2021 after the lifting of lockdown in Maharashtra, she started approaching T-Series banner in collusion with her accomplice demanding huge sum of money as extortion amount. Consequently, a complaint was filled by T-Series banner against the attempted extortion at with police at Amboli police station on July 1, 2021," T-Series said in the statement.

"We also have evidence in the form of audio recording for the extortion attempt and the same shall be provided to investigating agency. The present complaint filed by her is nothing but a counter blast to the complaint filed against her and her accomplice for the offence of extortion," the company said.

Bhushan Kumar's father Gulshan Kumar, who was popularly known as "Cassette King", was shot dead in 1997 in Mumbai's Andheri.