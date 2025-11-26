Suspended For Skipping SIR Meet, UP Official Kills Self Day Before Wedding

An official in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur has killed himself after he was allegedly suspended for not attending a meeting related to the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

Sudhir Kumar, a 25-year-old clerk, was found hanging at his residence on Tuesday morning, a day before his wedding.

In a written complaint to the police, Kumar's sister alleged that he was suspended after he couldn't attend an official meeting on Sunday due to the wedding preparations.

"Since then, my brother was mentally disturbed," she wrote.

She alleged that an official then came to Kumar's residence on Tuesday morning and told him that he was suspended.

"My brother was unable to bear the harassment by the officials," she said.

Ahead of the December 4 deadline, many states have reported deaths of officials engaged in the special intensive revision of electoral rolls, with their families alleging that they were stressed due to work pressure.

A woman working as a booth level officer (BLO) in West Bengal's Nadia district was found hanging at her residence on Saturday. Her family members claimed that she was under considerable SIR work-related stress and died by suicide.

Two teachers who worked as BLOs for the SIR exercise died of "illness" in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen and Damoh on Friday.

(With inputs from Sandeep Kesharwani)