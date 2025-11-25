UP Teacher Working As Booth Level Officer Dies After Consuming Poison

A teacher deployed as a Booth Level Officer (BLO) here died on Tuesday after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance, officials said.

Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) Alok Kumar said Vipin Yadav, from Malani Sarai Khas in Jaunpur district, was posted as an assistant teacher at Jaitpur Majha Primary School in Nawabganj block.

He was also serving as a BLO in Khempur gram panchayat, the official said.

He allegedly consumed a poisonous substance on Tuesday morning. As his condition deteriorated, fellow teachers took him to a private hospital, from where he was referred to a medical college, Kumar added.

District Magistrate Priyanka Niranjan visited the medical college and later arranged to shift him to the Trauma Centre in Lucknow. However, doctors there declared him dead on arrival.

The ADM said a two-member investigation team comprising the Chief Revenue Officer and the Additional Superintendent of Police (West) has been set up to probe the incident.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and will be taken to his native village for cremation, officials said.

