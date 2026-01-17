Suspecting Affair, Man Kills Sister-In-Law, Neighbour In UP

A 35-year-old man in UP's Fatehpur district allegedly killed his neighbour and his sister-in-law, suspecting them of being involved in a relationship, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Friday evening in Haswa village under the Thariaon police station area in Fatehpur district, officials said.

The accused, identified as Dildar Qureshi, later surrendered at the Thariaon police station and confessed to the crime, police said.

According to the police, Dildar called his neighbour Faizan (45) to an orchard located about a kilometre from his house. An argument ensued, during which Dildar allegedly stabbed Faizan in the abdomen. As Faizan attempted to flee, he collapsed a short distance away, after which the accused allegedly slit his throat, killing him on the spot.

After committing the crime, Dildar returned home and attacked his sister-in-law, Zikra Parveen (25), stabbing her multiple times. When his sister Mannu (23) tried to intervene, the accused attacked her as well, leaving her critically injured, police said.

Hearing the screams, family members and neighbours rushed to the house and took both women to a hospital. Zikra was declared dead during treatment, while Mannu was referred to Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital in Kanpur in a critical condition.

Zikra, who was married in 2019, is survived by her three young daughters, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Fatehpur) Anoop Kumar Singh said preliminary investigation suggested that Dildar suspected Faizan of having an affair with his sister-in-law and believed his sister was supporting her.

"The accused had earlier seen them in a compromising position and was enraged. The knife used in the crime has been recovered," the SP said.

A case of murder has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Police also said the accused has several criminal cases registered against him.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)