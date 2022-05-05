Suspected Terrorists Caught In Haryana Could Be Just Explosives Transport: ML Khattar

Four suspected Khalistani terrorists were arrested in Haryana's Karnal

Soon after four terror suspects were detained in Haryana's Karnal, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that it is yet not clear if the accused are terrorists or pawns of the terror organisations being used to transport explosives from one place to another.

Earlier today, Superintendent of police Karnal Ram Poonia said that four terror suspects who hailed from Punjab were caught near the Bastara toll in Haryana and also recovered Desi pistol, 31 live ammunition, 3 iron-container with explosives, and nearly Rs 1.3 lakh.

Speaking to the reporters here, Mr Khattar said, "The ammunition recovered is illegal and the people detained, as per the initial information, are also associated with some terror organisation. We do not know yet that they themselves are terrorists or they are being used to transport explosives from one place to another."

The Chief Minister noted that the intentions of the accused would be known only after the completion of the investigation.

"Based on the information from Punjab, we caught the vehicle on Bastara toll in which some ammunition and cash were recovered. Their intentions will be known only after an investigation. The information as of now is that the incident is not based in Haryana, they were caught with explosives as they were transiting via Haryana," he said.

According to the police, three suspects are from Punjab's Ferozepur and one hails from Ludhiana.

The accused have been identified as Gurpreet, Amandeep, Parminder and Bhupinder.

The SP further informed that the accused were in touch with a Pakistan-based man who asked them to drop arms and ammunition at Adilabad, Telangana.

"Accused Gurpreet received explosives sent from across the border using a drone in Ferozepur district. Earlier, they dropped explosives at Nanded," he said.

The police official further said that Harvinder Singh, a Pakistan-based man has taken part in terrorist activities.