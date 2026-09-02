Sushant Singh, Ex-Manager Died Week Apart, Her Father Says Deaths Are Linked

"There is definitely a link between the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager Disha Salian," claimed her father Satish Salian while speaking to NDTV after the Bombay High Court ordered a CBI probe into his daughter's death.

Disha Salian was found dead on June 8, 2020, after falling from the 14th floor of a residential building in Mumbai's Malad area, days before actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra flat.

"100% there is a link between Sushant's and Disha's death," Satish Salian told NDTV. "Disha had sent a video of Sushant's wrong acts. It was linked to the death," Salian claimed without divulging further details.

"I will not say more. Let the truth come out and those who are responsible will have to pay the price."

Expressing satisfaction over the court's order for a CBI probe, Satish Salian said his daughter's death was not a case of suicide, but a conspiracy by "some influential" people.

"It was not a suicide. I am 100% sure. There was definitely a conspiracy involving some influential people. I am sure that the CBI will grill everyone," he said, adding that he is confident the truth about Disha Salian's death will come out.

Disha Salian died on June 8, 2020. Sushant Singh was found dead on June 14, 2020

Refusing to name anyone, Satish Salian expressed confidence that the CBI will question the "influential" people involved in the case.

Satish Salian also raised doubts about the CBI's closure report into Rajput's death that ruled it a suicide.

"It's wrong. It should be probed again. I am confident that it was not a death by suicide."

Six years after her death, the Bombay High Court has ordered a CBI probe after Disha Salian's father raised suspicion about the circumstances in which she passed away in 2020.

A bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and Ranjitsinha Raja Bhonsale said the CBI shall register an FIR and record the statement of Disha's father, Satish Salian, but no person shall be treated as an accused until and unless there is sufficient material gathered against them during the probe.

After conducting an inquiry, the Mumbai Police had claimed that Disha Salian's death was a case of suicide. Her father, however, filed a petition in the High Court last year alleging that his daughter was gang-raped and murdered.

Salian sought a CBI probe into his daughter's death and for an FIR to be registered against Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray, the son of former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

In his plea, he claimed that his daughter was found dead under mysterious circumstances in June 2020. He alleged that she was raped and murdered, and subsequently there was a politically orchestrated cover-up to protect certain influential persons.

Aaditya Thackeray has rejected the claims, calling them false, frivolous and motivated.