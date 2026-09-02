US Company Offers Reward For Safe Return Of 40,000 Pounds Of Stolen Beer

US-based Pabst Brewing Company has taken to social media to seek help after thieves stole 40,000 pounds (18,144 kg) of beer. Thousands of cans of its signature Pabst Blue Ribbon (PBR) vanished from a distribution centre in California, prompting the company to ask the internet for clues about the theft and track down the missing cargo.

On August 17, the alleged thief presented false documentation at an Anheuser-Busch distribution centre in Montclair, police said, and made off with a shipment worth $25,000 (18,500 pounds) that had been destined for San Diego.

"STOLEN - 40,000 lbs of beer," the company announced on Instagram, adding: "To the thief: we don't fault you for wanting to brag to your friends how much PBR you have, we just wish you obtained it the honourable way."

The company gave an ultimatum to the thief to return the 'truckload of beer' while offering a reward to anyone who could help solve the case.

"Pabst is officially starting the clock now - you have exactly 18 days and 44 minutes to return our truckload of beer, no questions asked. Leading up to that time, we will be offering a reward to anyone who can help us solve this mystery."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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KitKat Chimes In

As the post went viral, thousands of social media users, including the official KitKat account, commented about the ultimate beer heist.

“I know a thing or two about these kinds of things," the chocolate brand based in Switzerland stated. KitKat was referring to its own high-profile theft from earlier this year when a truck carrying 12 tonnes of KitKat bars disappeared while travelling from a Nestle factory in Italy toward Poland.

The jokes kept flowing as one of the users said: "Someone's going to have a good old time. Meanwhile, another added: "I don't think they will remember where they have parked the truck after drinking 40,000 lbs of beer."

A third commented: "I don't have the truck but I'm pretty sure I've drunk 40K pounds of beer for the love of the game."