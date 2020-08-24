Not Received CBI Summons, Says Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty has been accused of a role in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by his family.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family have not received summons from the CBI as part of investigations into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, her lawyer said this morning, adding that they will appear before the agency if they are called.

Sushant Singh Rajput's family has accused Ms Chakraborty, his girlfriend, of financial fraud and abetment of suicide and filed a case against her in Patna which has been upheld by the Supreme Court.

Ms Chakraborty, 28, has been questioned twice by the Enforcement Directorate, which is probing into Mr Rajput's father's allegations of crores being taken out of his account.

A special CBI team is in Mumbai since Friday after the Supreme Court last week ordered the agency to take over the case. This morning, a team of officials from the agency visited Waterstone Hotel in Mumbai's Andheri East as part of the probe.

On Sunday, a staff member of the Mr Rajput and his friend Sidharth Pathani were questioned by the CBI.

Neeraj, a staff member of Mr Rajput, was called for the third consecutive day at the guest house of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Sunday.

Mr Pathani reached the DRDO guest house this morning for the third round of questioning. He was Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate and is also described as his "creative manager" in some reports. He calls himself an actor and filmmaker too. He was earlier this month summoned by the Enforcement Directorate, which is probing the alleged money laundering linked to the death case.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14.

The actor's death left thousands of his fans in shock and fueled massive speculation, controversies and conspiracy theories. It also triggered a political storm as two states - Maharashtra and Bihar - got involved after Mr Rajput's family in Patna accused his friend Rhea Chakraborty of cheating him and harassing him.

The Supreme Court last week said that the CBI would take over all investigations into the Sushant Singh Rajput case, asserting that "an impartial probe is the need of the hour".