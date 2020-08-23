Two Key Witnesses Questioned By CBI In Sushant Singh Rajput Death

Sushant Singh Rajput Death: The CBI probe enters the third day today.

The CBI today questioned two key witnesses in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case - a staff member of the actor and his friend Sidharth Pathani - as the investigations by the probe agency in the death case entered the third day. The Supreme Court on Wednesday had ordered the CBI to take over the case.

Neeraj, the staff member of the actor found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14, was called for the third consecutive day at the office of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Today's questioning comes a day after both the witnesses were taken to the actor's Bandra home by the special CBI team for the recreation of event.

Photo and scientific division of the CBI's Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) recorded the recreation of events on the day of death- June 14.

Sidharth Pithani was Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate and is also described as his "creative manager" in some reports. He calls himself an actor and filmmaker too. He was earlier this month summoned by the Enforcement Directorate, which is probing the alleged money laundering linked to the death case.

He is believed to be the first person who saw Sushant Singh Rajput's body on the day he died.

The CBI began its probe on Friday, hours after a special 10-member team arrived in Mumbai.

A four-member team forensic team from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will examine Sushant Singh Rajput's autopsy report, after the CBI approached the hospital in the case.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court said the the CBI would take over all investigations into the Sushant Singh Rajput case, asserting that "an impartial probe is the need of the hour".

The actor's death left thousands of his fans in shock and fueled massive speculation, controversies and conspiracy theories. It also triggered a political storm as two states - Maharashtra and Bihar - got involved after Sushant Singh Rajput's family in Patna accused his friend Rhea Chakraborty of cheating him and harassing him.



