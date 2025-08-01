Indian Fugitive In Bank Fraud Case Deported From UAE, Brought To Delhi

In a major breakthrough, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has secured the deportation of fugitive Udit Khullar from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in connection with a Rs 4.55 crore bank fraud case.

Mr Khullar was brought to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport today, following coordinated efforts between the CBI and UAE authorities through Interpol channels.

Wanted by the Delhi Police's Special Cell, Mr Khullar had been on the run ever since allegations of criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery against him came up.

Investigators said Mr Khullar and his associates took three home loans by submitting fake property documents to both public and private sector banks.

The properties, which were used as collateral, were not owned by Mr Khullar, causing losses of over Rs 4.5 crore to the banks.

The CBI's International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU), working in close coordination with the National Central Bureau (NCB) in Abu Dhabi, tracked Mr Khullar's location in the UAE.

He was arrested and subsequently deported to India after a formal request was sent by the CBI.

The CBI, which serves as India's NCB for Interpol, has intensified crackdown on financial fugitives hiding abroad.

Over 100 such criminals have been brought back to India in recent years through proactive coordination via Interpol and the Bharatpol framework.

This successful deportation reinforces India's commitment to holding economic offenders accountable, regardless of their location, officials said.