Gang Posing As CBI Officials Rob Rs 2.3 Crore In Delhi, 2 Arrested: Cops

A gang of robbers, including a woman, allegedly posing as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials, looted around Rs 2.3 crore from a businessman's office in Vivek Vihar, the police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the complainant, Manpreet, a resident of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad who is engaged in finance, property dealing, and construction, alleged that he had kept business earnings worth around Rs 2.5 crore in the Vivek Vihar building.

On August 19, he asked his friend, Ravi Shankar, to collect Rs 1.10 crore from the house and bring it to his residence.

"As soon as Shankar stepped out of the property with the bag of cash, four people, including a woman, intercepted him with two cars and claimed to be CBI officers. They beat him up and snatched the bag," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said.

The accused allegedly forced Shankar to take them inside the property, where they thrashed Manpreet's employee, Deepak Maheshwari, and took away the remaining cash kept there, the officer added.

The gang confined both men in their vehicles before dropping Shankar near Chintamani underpass and Maheshwari at Nigambodh Ghat, threatening them to not disclose the incident, the DCP said.

Following a complaint, the police analysed CCTV footage and traced the two cars to Faridabad. Investigations revealed that the vehicles had been hired by an NGO based near Saket Metro Station, officials said.

Subsequently, two suspects, identified as Papori Baruah (31), secretary of the NGO and a native of Assam, and Deepak (32), a resident of Tughlakabad, were apprehended.

"Cash amounting to Rs 1.08 crore has been recovered from their possession," the officer said, adding that efforts are on to trace the remaining suspects and money.

A case under sections of robbery and criminal conspiracy has been registered, and further probe is underway, the police said.

