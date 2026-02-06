Surat Builder Shoots Self, Then Dies Of Heart Attack On Daughter's Wedding Day

A noted realtor from Surat has died of a heart attack days after a suicide attempt ahead of his daughter's wedding. Tushar Ghelani, 58, had allegedly shot himself when wedding preparations were underway at his house. After fighting for his life for several days, he died of a heart attack at a hospital on February 5, the day of the wedding.

On February 1, Ghelani shot himself with his licensed revolver. Wedding preparations were underway at his home at that time. Hearing the gunshot, his family members rushed to the scene and found Ghelani in a critical condition.

Ghelani was rushed to a local hospital, where he remained under treatment for some days. However, there was no improvement in his health, and doctors declared him brain dead. Thereafter, in a noble gesture, his family decided to donate his organs.

Meanwhile, the realtor's condition deteriorated on February 5. Ghelani suffered a heart attack and died at the hospital. Due to the heart attack, the organ donation process could not be fully completed, and only his eyes could be successfully donated.

"After being declared brain dead, the decision was made to donate Tushar Bhai's liver, hands, and eyes, and a team from Zydus Hospital had also arrived. However, due to his heart attack, the liver donation was not possible, and only his eyes could be donated," said Nilesh Mandlewala of Donate Life.

Tushar Ghelani was a well-known name in Surat's real estate sector. He was associated with several large residential and commercial projects and had a strong presence in the business world. His sudden death has sent shockwaves through the builder community and social circles.

The police have launched an investigation into Ghelani's death, and the police are questioning his family members and close associates.

