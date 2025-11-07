Gujarat Horror: Dhaba Worker Forced To Lick Feet At Knifepoint, Filmed

Shocking visuals have emerged in Gujarat's Surat of a 26-year-old man being forced to lick another man's feet and apologise to him at knifepoint. The man behind this inhuman act has been identified as 'Bhola Bhai' in the videos.

The victim, who was from the Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh, worked at a dhaba in Surat. He had a dispute with the accused that led to the incident.

"Bhola Bhai, please forgive me. I will never come to Surat again," he is seen pleading in a video, with 'Bhola Bhai' holding a knife to his throat. He was also slapped multiple times and forced to lick his feet, another video showed. The accused also pulled his hair and kept threatening him.

The victim turned incommunicado after his videos went viral. He left the dhaba two days ago, informing his employer that he was going to meet a friend in Pune. His phone had been switched off since.

Meanwhile, his videos went viral and reached his family in Sidhi. Concerned, they tried to contact him but in vain. His family reached the Bahari police station, apprehending that something serious had happened with their son, the sole breadwinner of the family. They submitted a written complaint, demanding his safe return.

Madhya Pradesh police later located the man in Pune. Frightened over what he went through, he had gone to meet a friend there. He has now been brought back to his state.

A thorough investigation into the incident will now be conducted. Further action will be taken after recording the man's statement.

(With inputs by Mahendra Prasad)