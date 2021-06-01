'Don't Play Games': Supreme Court Warns Madhya Pradesh BSP MLA's Husband

The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to entertain a bail plea of Madhya Pradesh BSP MLA's husband, who was arrested in over two-year-old murder case of Congress leader Devendra Chourasia, asking him not to play games with the court.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah allowed BSP MLA Rambai Singh's husband Govind Singh to withdraw his bail plea and said, "Supreme Court will not enlarge you on bail. You can seek remedy before an appropriate forum".

When counsel for Singh sought liberty of the court that he be allowed to persuade the trial court for bail, the bench said, "We are not saying anything in the order or giving you any liberty. Don't play games with the Supreme Court".

The bench told Singh that he has been booked for murder with 17 cases pending against him and even a lookout notice was issued against him after he tried to flee.

Sensing the mood of the court, advocate Raj Kishore Chaudhary, appearing for Singh then said that he be allowed to withdraw the application for bail.

Justice Shah said Singh was given police security just because he was MLA's husband and police instead of arresting him were protecting him.

"It was only after the orders of this court that you were arrested. We are not inclined to give you bail," Justice Shah said.

On March 28, Singh, who was missing, was arrested by the police after the top court had given a deadline to Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police of April 5 to arrest him or face coercive action.

On March 26, the top court had observed that an effort was made to shield the accused after the DGP had said that despite the order of the court, police was not able to apprehend or arrest him.

The court had asked the DGP to specify when and for what reason security was granted to Singh.

It was hearing pleas by Somesh, son of Mr Chaurasia, and the state government seeking cancellation of bail granted to Singh.