Superstar Rajinikanth Says He Will Not Contest In General Election

In a statement, Rajinikanth said, "I am not supporting anyone. No party should use my picture or outfit's logo."

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 17, 2019 11:46 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Superstar Rajinikanth Says He Will Not Contest In General Election

Rajinikanth had announced his political entry on December 31 in 2017. (File)


New Delhi: 

Ending months of speculation, actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Sunday declared he would not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections nor support anyone.

In a statement, he strictly said, "I am not supporting anyone. No party should use my picture or outfit's logo" for any propaganda.

"My party has no support in the upcoming parliamentary election to any parties. So no one should use my photo or flags in the name of Rajini Makkal Mandram and Rajini Fan Club should not be used to support or campaign for any party," the statement read.

He also stressed for people to support a party in the centre that would solve Tamil Nadu's water crisis. 

Rajinikanth had announced his political entry on December 31 in 2017 and initiated to streamline his formal and informal fan clubs, integrating them into the Rajini Makkal Mandram. Since then, there has been much speculation about his possible political alliances.

Both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, the other noted actor from southern cinema to turn to politics, have stepped into the political void left in Tamil Nadu after the death of former Chief Minister and AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

2019 Lok Sabha ElectionsRajinikanthRajinikanth Politics
தமிழில் படிக்க

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
PulwamaPulwama AttackAmarinder SinghPM ModiPakistanSatya Pal MalikJaish-e-MohammadLive TVArun JaitleyEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2HIPL TicketsSoldierCRPF Terrorist AttackDelhi WeatherWeatherXUV300 Price

................................ Advertisement ................................