"Here To Stay": Kamal Haasan's Political Party Is "Makkal Needhi Maiam"

Share EMAIL PRINT Actor Kamal Haasan names new political party 'Makkal Needhi Maiam' (People's justice centre) Madurai (Tamil Nadu): Superstar Kamal Haasan has announced the name of his new political party at a massive function in Tamil Nadu's political capital Madurai, where he is sharing stage with Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, who is chief guest for the evening.



"My party's name is Makkal Needhi Maiam (People's Justice Centre)," said the 62-year-old Mr Haasan, to loud cheers from the crowds. "This is not a one-day thing. This is a long-term goal," the popular star said, adding, "I think the award for all this patience is all the allies and friends I have. One among them is Kejriwal."



He reached Madurai airport a short while ago after a day spent traveling the 170 km from the home of his hero former President APJ Abdul Kalam in Rameshwaram. He stopped in many places to address public meetings, including Paramakudi, where he was born. "I am coming here after 45 years. A little has changed, but my people have not. I am all of your son. You all have seen me as a movie star so far, from now I want you to feel that I am not a cinema star. I am the lamp of all your house. Please protect me and keep me lit," Kamal Haasan said earlier in the day.





As he set off from Rameswaram to formally begin his political career this morning, he did some strategic name-dropping. Arvind Kejriwal was joining him for the launch of his new party in Madurai, he said, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had phoned last night to say he is a fan and would have loved to attend but was unable to.



It was an RSVP to an invitation for today's launch, said Kamal Haasan, stating that he has much admiration for Mr Naidu, whose ties with ally BJP are currently strained over what he calls grossly insufficient allocation for Andhra Pradesh in the Union Budget. "Kejriwal is coming. Some others will be trying to come. Chandrababu Naidu called me last night. You keep asking me what my political inclinations are, I asked Chandrababu Naidu. He told me not to worry about that, the people's word will be the political inclination," the veteran Tamil actor told reporters after meeting fishermen in Rameswaram.



"I will take only the good from different political ideologies," he added.



As he gathers new political friends, Kamal Haasan has also signalled who he will not befriend. Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK for one; he called the party "bad" yesterday explaining why he had not met any AIADMK leader ahead of his political plunge. He met DMK chief M Karunanidhi, DMDK's Vijayakanth and also Tamil Nadu's other superstar now poised for a political career, Rajinikanth. The actor, who has repeatedly distanced himself from "saffron", has not met any leaders of the BJP either.



In parts of Rameswaram, his supporters shouted slogans of "Hail Varungala Muthalvere" (future chief minister)". Kamal Haasan has already released an anthem, "Nalai Namathe (Tomorrow is ours)".



The choice of Madurai is significant; it is the political capital of Tamil Nadu and has a sizeable presence of Thevars, a politically significant community that has often featured in Kamal Haasan's films. Importantly for the actor, Madurai is also the town where his icon Mahatma Gandhi adopted the loin cloth.



