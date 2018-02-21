Kamal Haasan Launches Political Party In Tamil Nadu: A Look At His Journey From Actor To Politician

Kamal Haasan launched new political party "Makkal Needhi Maiam" today.
New Delhi:
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan
undertook a 170-km political tour from Rameswaram to Madurai today, holding public meetings at Ramanathapuram, Paramakudi and Manamadurai before announcing the name of his party - Makkal Needhi Maiam
- which means "People's Justice Centre" and hoisting the party flag. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP lawmaker Somnath Bharti also joined him on stage at Madurai during the launch. The 63-year-old actor took his entry into politics rather slow. He had waited for months after announcing his political ambition and held many consultations before the launch.