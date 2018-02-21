Live Updates: Kamal Haasan To Announce New Political Party Today

Live Updates: Arvind Kejriwal is likely to attend Mr Haasan's party launch



06:24 (IST) Kamal Haasan's supporters raised slogans "Hail Varungala Muthalvere"(future chief minister) Hail Kamal Haasan" as he arrived in his native Ramanathapuram district in southern Tamil Nadu. 06:21 (IST) Veteran actor Kamal Haasan, who is set to launch his political party today, was given a rousing welcome by his supporters when he arrived in Rameswaram on Tuesday.

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan is set to launch his political party today and has reached Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram, where he was given a rousing welcome by his supporters. Haasan is scheduled to set out on a yatra from the island and launch the political party in Madurai. He is expected to address the fishermen after vising former president A P J Abdul Kalam's house in Rameswaram. He will meet the late leader's elder brother in the morning. He would address public meetings in Ramanathapuram, Manamadurai and Paramakudi, his home town. While announcing his political tour last month, the actor had said he too shared the vision of Mr Kalam who dreamt of a "good Tamil Nadu". By launching his tour from the residence of Mr Kalam, he would be moving forward towards that goal, he had said.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will attend Mr Haasan's party launch, the actor's camp said. "Mr Kejriwal will attend the evening public meeting in Madurai tomorrow," sources close to the actor has said. The AAP supremo was also likely to address the meeting, they added. Mr Kejriwal had called on Mr Haasan in Chennai in September 2017, when the award-winning actor had started dropping hints of taking the political plunge.