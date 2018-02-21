Kamal Haasan At Kalam's Hometown For Blockbuster Political Party Launch

At Dr Kalam's home, Kamal Haasan chatted with the former president's nonagenarian brother Mohammed Muthumeera Lebbai Maraikkayar and other relatives. He also tweeted about the visit.
Greatness can come from simple beginnings. Actually it will come only from simplicity. Glad to start my journey from a great man's simple abode. #maiam— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 21, 2018
Kamal Haasan will travel through Manamadurai, his hometown Paramakudi and Ramanathapuram, addressing public meetings, before the grand launch in Madurai. In parts of Rameswaram, his supporters shouted slogans of "Hail Varungala Muthalvere" (future chief minister)". Ahead of the big launch, Kamal Haasan has released an anthem, "Nalai Namathe (Tomorrow is ours)".
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to attend the launch.
The choice of Madurai is significant; it is the political capital of Tamil Nadu and has a sizeable presence of Thevars, a politically significant community that has often featured in Kamal Haasan's films. Importantly for the actor, Madurai is also the town where his icon Mahatma Gandhi adopted the loin cloth.
On Monday, the actor met Tamil cinema's other mega star Rajinikanth, who too has announced his political debut, and also leaders of opposition parties like DMK chief M Karunanidhi and DMDK chief Vijayakanth. He said he was calling on "whom I like."
In Madurai and all along the route from Rameswaram to the temple town, there are posters that picturise Mr Haasan in different political roles in which his fans and supporters would like to see him. Some posters show Kamal Haasan as a second Dr Kalam, with the legend - "Kamal is a second Kalam."