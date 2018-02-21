Kamal Haasan At Kalam's Hometown For Blockbuster Political Party Launch

Kamal Haasan will travel through Manamadurai, his hometown Paramakudi and Ramanathapuram, addressing public meetings, before the grand launch of his political party in Madurai.

Tamil Nadu | Edited by | Updated: February 21, 2018 10:05 IST
Ahead of the big launch of his political party, Kamal Haasan has released an anthem.

Chennai:  Veteran actor Kamal Haasan, set to launch his political party today, began his journey with a visit to the home of his hero, former President APJ Abdul Kalam, in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram. In a few hours, the 62-year-old will unveil the name and flag of his new party at a public meeting in Madurai, around 170 km away.

At Dr Kalam's home, Kamal Haasan chatted with the former president's nonagenarian brother Mohammed Muthumeera Lebbai Maraikkayar and other relatives. He also tweeted about the visit.
 
Kamal Haasan met APJ Abdul Kalam's brother Mohammed Muthumeera Lebbai Maraikkayar in Rameswaram.

The actor dropped his plans to visit Dr Kalam's school reportedly after being denied permission by the local administration.

Kamal Haasan will travel through Manamadurai, his hometown Paramakudi and Ramanathapuram, addressing public meetings, before the grand launch in Madurai. In parts of Rameswaram, his supporters shouted slogans of "Hail Varungala Muthalvere" (future chief minister)". Ahead of the big launch, Kamal Haasan has released an anthem, "Nalai Namathe (Tomorrow is ours)".

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to attend the launch.

The choice of Madurai is significant; it is the political capital of Tamil Nadu and has a sizeable presence of Thevars, a politically significant community that has often featured in Kamal Haasan's films. Importantly for the actor, Madurai is also the town where his icon Mahatma Gandhi adopted the loin cloth.

On Monday, the actor met Tamil cinema's other mega star Rajinikanth, who too has announced his political debut, and also leaders of opposition parties like DMK chief M Karunanidhi and DMDK chief Vijayakanth. He said he was calling on "whom I like."

Before leaving Chennai yesterday, Kamal Haasan said, "I am entering politics only because the ruling AIADMK is bad. That is why I am not meeting any of them."

In Madurai and all along the route from Rameswaram to the temple town, there are posters that picturise Mr Haasan in different political roles in which his fans and supporters would like to see him. Some posters show Kamal Haasan as a second Dr Kalam, with the legend - "Kamal is a second Kalam."

