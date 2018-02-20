Arvind Kejriwal To Attend Kamal Haasan's Public Meeting In Madurai Tomorrow

The political tour has been christened as "Naalai Namadhe" which means "tomorrow is ours" and is the title yesteryear actor and late chief minister of Tamil Nadu, M G Ramachadnran, popularly called as MGR. A 'Naalai Namadhe' anthem has also been released by Mr Haasan.
While Mr Haasan is taking on the Dravidian arch rivals, he has chosen to stick to the Dravidian identity for his brand of politics. "Dravidian is our identity, and it will give the southern states a leverage with the Centre," the actor had said last month.
Responding to questions on why he did not meet anyone from the ruling AIADMK, Mr Haasan took potshots at the ruling party and said, "I am taking the political plunge only because the AIADMK government is bad. That's why I'm not meeting them."
In his keynote address last week at the annual Indian conference of Harvard University, Mr Haasan announced a plan to adopt a village in every district of his home state Tamil Nadu "with the vision to make them 'the best villages in India and later why not in the world". Development and fighting corruption will be the core issues of his party, Mr Haasan had said.