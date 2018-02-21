Kamal Haasan Says No Politics In Visiting APJ Abdul Kalam's House Kamal Haasan visited the House of Abdul Kalam and sought blessings of the former president's elder brother, Mohammed Meeran Lebbai Maraikayer, before the actor launches his political party later today.

Kamal Haasan visited APJ Abdul Kalam's house in Rameshwaram. He is to launch his party soon. Rameswaram: said there was "no politics" involved in his visit to the late APJ Abdul Kalam's residence in Rameshwaram today, or his proposed one to a school, which did not fructify as the administration denied him the permission, where the former president had studied.



However, he could not visit the school where Mr Kalam studied as the district administration denied him permission saying the event was "political" in nature.



Mr Haasan seemed unperturbed by the denial of the permission to visit the school, saying "nobody can stop me from learning." He hailed Mr Kalam for his patriotism and other qualities,





"Kalam is an important person for me...I was attracted by his patriotism and aspirations.. There is no politics in the visit to his house," he told a press conference in Rameshwaram.



Referring to the lyrics of a song from one of his films, Haasan said he was prepared to learn if he had to do so "by breaking barriers".



Asked what difference he saw between his avatars as an actor and that as a politician, he said the former has a bit of "barter system" in it.



"Cinema is a medium to connect with people and so is politics. But there is more responsibility as a politician. It was like barter system-there (in cinema) -- their (people's) money for my talent. But there is no such thing here (in politics)," he said.



On being hailed by his fans and supporters as as 'Nammavar' (our man) ahead of his political plunge, Mr Haasan said it amounts to people "owning me up as their man."





The actor turned politician has starred in a film titled 'Nammavar.'





He said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu spoke to him last night and advised him to prepare a list of public welfare initiatives rather than spelling out policies.



The veteran actor said he had lived in the hearts of fans but now wanted to live in people's homes in his new role.



To a question on why he did not take part in Mr Kalam's funeral, he said it was because of his "faith".



The actor is all set to launch his political party in Madurai later today.



