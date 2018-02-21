In Black And White, Kamal Haasan's Party Flag Defines His Views

The anger he referred to was against the ruling AIADMK government, whose policies he had vocally criticized since the death of Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Last year, Mr Haasan promised a party with a difference, but one that would be close to the Dravidian ideology.
The flag he unveiled today, encapsulated his political thoughts.
On a white background, the flag's central motif shows six hands holding each other to form a perfect circle.
The colour-coding - black, white and splashes of red -- was significant. All three are identified with the Dravidian movement -- outlined in the 1920s by Periyar EV Ramasamy -- and are part of the flags of the AIADMK and the DMK, the two big parties which have dominated the politics of the state for decades.
Asked what the flag stood for, Mr Haasan, who was dressed in black and white, said the six hands were the "six south Indian states... The star in the centre is the people," indicating a political aspiration that went beyond the state. The name of the party -- "Makkal Needhi Maiam", which roughly means People's Justice Centre - also reinforced the Dravidian ideology, which had the welfare of people at its heart.
Citing a Tamil proverb of "Oru Soru," which means a small example of a whole lot, he said the launch was the first step for "makkal atchi" or people's rule.