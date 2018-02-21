Our Party Won't Have Permanent Chief Minister: Kamal Haasan's Top Quotes

Kamal Haasan has named his party Makkal Needhi Maiam or People's Justice Centre

Madurai: Superstar Kamal Haasan today launched his political party in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, sharing stage with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who was also the chief guest at the event. My party's name is Makkal Needhi Maiam (or People's Justice Centre), the 62-year-old actor said, drawing a big applause from the crowd. He also unveiled his party's flag that has six hands firmly holding each other in a circle, with a star at the centre. The hands portray the six south Indian states, Mr Hassan said, adding that the star represents the people.