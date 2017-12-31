'Change Needed, It Is Time': Rajinikanth Announces New Party - 10 Facts

Actor Rajinikanth is addressing supporters in Chennai on joining politics

Chennai: The long suspense over whether Rajinikanth would enter politics finally ended today, with the superstar's announcement made amid frenzied cheers of hundreds of supporters. "I will come into politics. I will do my duty," the 67-year-old declared in Chennai, saying he would form a new party. "Over the past one year, the events in Tamil Nadu have put the state to shame. People are laughing," he said, adding, "If I don't make this decision now... the guilt will haunt me". The death of AIADMK's iconic leader J Jayalalithaa last December is seen to have left a vacuum in the state's politics. Recently, the other big actor, Kamal Haasaan, had made his much-anticipated political debut.