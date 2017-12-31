'Change Needed, It Is Time': Rajinikanth Announces New Party - 10 Facts

Actor Rajinikanth is addressing supporters in Chennai on joining politics
Chennai: The long suspense over whether Rajinikanth would enter politics finally ended today, with the superstar's announcement made amid frenzied cheers of hundreds of supporters. "I will come into politics. I will do my duty," the 67-year-old declared in Chennai, saying he would form a new party. "Over the past one year, the events in Tamil Nadu have put the state to shame. People are laughing," he said, adding, "If I don't make this decision now... the guilt will haunt me". The death of AIADMK's iconic leader J Jayalalithaa last December is seen to have left a vacuum in the state's politics. Recently, the other big actor, Kamal Haasaan, had made his much-anticipated political debut.
Rajinikanth said his party will contest all 234 seats of the state in the next assembly elections. "Everything needs to change, the time is here. We will change the system. I want to bring good governance," he told his supporters at Chennai's Raghavendra Mandapam.
Over the last few days, posters came up in Chennai that say if Rajinikanth takes the political plunge, he would be the next chief minister. "The Chief Minister's post came to me long time ago, I kept it away back then. I did not have the intention of getting the post of CM when I was in my 40s," Rajinikanth said.
The death of Jayalalithaa unleashed a power struggle within the ruling AIADMK over the last year that saw a split between Chief Minister E Palaniswami and his predecessor O Panneerselvam, a patch-up between the two factions, and then a loss in the RK Nagar by-election.
The merged AIADMK lost the RK Nagar seat, represented by Jayalalithaa, to sidelined rebel TTV Dhinakaran, the nephew of Jayalalithaa's closest aide VK Sasikala, who had laid claim on the legacy of the former Chief Minister.
Kamal Haasan, who announced political entry last month, had challenged the ruling party for weeks, accusing it of corruption and bad governance. His first step, he had said, was a whistle-blower app that would be ready for launch by January.
Mr Haasan was among the first today to congratulate Rajinikanth. "I greet Rajini's social concern and political debut. Welcome welcome," the actor's tweet read.
Rajinikanth, who had not been so openly critical, had been cryptic about his plans. His pronouncement in May - "If God wills it, I will enter politics tomorrow" - had led to a frenzy.
Earlier this week, the actor, whose fans call him "Thalaivar" or "Ultimate Boss", had given the strongest indication of his plans, saying entry into politics needed a winning strategy.
In 1996, Rajinikanth had asked the people to support the DMK government and not its charismatic opponent Jayalalithaa, famously declaring, "Even God can't save Tamil Nadu if Jayalalithaa comes back to power again". The DMK swept the state polls in 1996 but later the superstar later described as "a mistake and an accident".