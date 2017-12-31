"Not A Coward, Won't Go Back," Says Rajinikanth; Announces Entry In Politics: Top 10 Quotes Rajinikanth Speech Announcing Entry In Politics: Ending months of speculation and suspense, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth announced today that he is entering politics. Though Rajinikanth didn't name his political party, he confirmed that he will launch a new political party in Tamil Nadu. Quoting the Bhagwad Gita while speaking to his fans and supporters in Chennai's Kodambakkam, he said he wants to bring change in the system.

43 Shares EMAIL PRINT Tamil superstar Rajinikanth announced his entry in politics today. He said he will launch his own party Chennai: Tamil superstar Tamil superstar Rajinikanth announced his entry in politics today , ending months of speculation and suspense. Though Rajinikanth didn't name his political party, he confirmed he will launch one before the assembly election in Tamil Nadu. "I am joining politics for sure," the 67-year-old megastar said amid thunderous applause from fans and supporters in Chennai. Quoting a shloka from the Bhagwad Gita which stresses on the importance of doing one's duty and leaving the rest to the Lord, he said, "This is the compulsion of time." Addressing fans in Chennai's Kodambakkam on the valedictory of a six-day-long meet, the actor said he will launch a political party which will contest all 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu. With his speech, he made it clear that he is not focusing on local elections or national elections. His focus will be on the state assembly elections. He said his party will be launched ahead of assembly elections at an appropriate time. The policies of the party will be taken to the people, he said, adding that truthfulness, hard work and growth will be the slogan of his party. "Do good, speak and only good will happen," will be the guiding slogan, he said. Here are the top 10 quotes from Tamil superstar Rajinikanth's speech announcing entry in politics: My decision is the need of the hour. Time has forced me into this. I will start my own political party for the upcoming elections. It is time for a political change. We need to change the system. We need honest and casteless politics. If you leave without a fight, you will get the name of a coward. If I don't make this decision now, then I will let people down and the guilt will haunt me. Everything needs to change, and that time has come. We will change the system. I want to ensure good governance. I want watchdogs, not cadres, and I will be the head watchdog. Together, we need to keep a watchful eye on whatever is going wrong. It is only in our country that you see, that not just invaders, but politicians have robbed us too. We should get ready. There is a lot to do. And till then, let's not criticise anyone. There are many people who are there to criticize others. We are not in that river yet. Let us swim till then. We should not sink. I can achieve this only with support from you all. I hope I get blessings from god and the people. We will think good, we will do good and good will happen to us.

