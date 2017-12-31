'Not A Coward, Won't Go Back,' Says Rajinikanth; Announces Entry In Politics: Top 10 Quotes

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth announced his entry in politics today. He said he will launch his own party
Chennai:
the 67-year-old megastar said amid thunderous applause from fans and supporters in Chennai. Quoting a shloka from the Bhagwad Gita which stresses on the importance of doing one's duty and leaving the rest to the Lord, he said, "This is the compulsion of time." Addressing fans in Chennai's Kodambakkam on the valedictory of a six-day-long meet, the actor said he will launch a political party which will contest all 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu. With his speech, he made it clear that he is not focusing on local elections or national elections. His focus will be on the state assembly elections. He said his party will be launched ahead of assembly elections at an appropriate time. The policies of the party will be taken to the people, he said, adding that truthfulness, hard work and growth will be the slogan of his party. "Do good, speak and only good will happen," will be the guiding slogan, he said.