Rajinikanth Live Updates: Superstar Rajinikanth To Make Big Political Announcement

All India | Edited by | Updated: December 31, 2017 07:37 IST
Rajinikanth has kept his fans waiting with expectations about his big political announcement.

Superstar Rajinikanth, who has kept his fans guessing on his plunge into politics, is expected to make a big announcement today. For many months, Rajinikanth has been cryptic about his entry into politics. In May, he triggered fan frenzy when he said, "If God wills it, I will enter politics tomorrow".

The superstar has spent the last five days meeting with his fans. On Tuesday, addressing fans at the beginning of a six-day outreach he gave the biggest indication yet of his plans as he said, "I am not new to politics. I'm there since 1996. I don't say I am entering politics. I will announce my stand on politics on December 31."

"I am hesitating about joining politics since I know the difficulties. If we go for a war we ought to win. Valour alone won't do. We need strategy," he said. Pointing to his biceps and then his temple, he added: "Not this (muscle),  but this (strategy)."
 

Here are the live updates of Rajinikanth's much expected political announcement :




Dec 31, 2017
07:34 (IST)
Fans have started gathering for Rajinikanth to make his much awaited announcement at the Raghavendra marriage hall.
Dec 31, 2017
07:18 (IST)
Rajinikanth has towered over southern films like a colossus for four decades and enjoys a demigod status among his legion of his followers. Today's announcement is to be made at the Raghavendra marriage hall in Chennai.

