Rajinikanth Live Updates: Superstar Rajinikanth To Make Big Political Announcement

Superstar Rajinikanth, who has kept his fans guessing on his plunge into politics, is expected to make a big announcement today. For many months, Rajinikanth has been cryptic about his entry into politics. In May, he triggered fan frenzy when he said, "If God wills it, I will enter politics tomorrow".
The superstar has spent the last five days meeting with his fans. On Tuesday, addressing fans at the beginning of a six-day outreach he gave the biggest indication yet of his plans as he said, "I am not new to politics. I'm there since 1996. I don't say I am entering politics. I will announce my stand on politics on December 31."
"I am hesitating about joining politics since I know the difficulties. If we go for a war we ought to win. Valour alone won't do. We need strategy," he said. Pointing to his biceps and then his temple, he added: "Not this (muscle), but this (strategy)."
Fans have started gathering for Rajinikanth to make his much awaited announcement at the Raghavendra marriage hall.
