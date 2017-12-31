Amitabh Bachchan Sends Best Wishes To Rajinikanth On His Political Debut

Highlights Amitabh Bachchan congratulated Rajinikanth on his political debut "My best wishes to him for his success," tweeted Amitabh Bachchan Kamal Haasan also congratulated Rajinikanth

T 2758 - My dear friend , my colleague and a humble considerate human, RAJNIKANTH, announces his decision to enter politics .. my best wishes to him for his success !! pic.twitter.com/dByrmlZb2c — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 31, 2017

Thank you very much for your kind wishes respected amithji https://t.co/9qcSXkE9QI — Rajinikanth (@superstarrajini) December 31, 2017

He gave his heart & soul to his art form and people's love made him @superstarrajini ... am sure the nobility of his intention will receive as much love, as he announces his political entry. I wish you all the very best & super success sir. pic.twitter.com/EoG3LCmZiG — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 31, 2017

T 2739 - To my dear friend, colleague and a most humble and large hearted Colossus !! Birthday greetings .. वर्ष नव, हर्ष नव , जीवन उत्कर्ष नव !! pic.twitter.com/ToIVU0LGLL — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 12, 2017