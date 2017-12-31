Amitabh Bachchan Sends Best Wishes To Rajinikanth On His Political Debut

To Rajinikanth, with love from Amitabh Bachchan

December 31, 2017
"My dear friend, my colleague and a humble considerate human, Rajinikanth, announces his decision to enter politics... my best wishes to him for his success," tweeted Amitabh Bachchan within hours of the big announcement. Sunday turned out to be a landmark day in the political history of Tamil Nadu with megastar Rajinikanth announcing his foray into politics - the 67-year-old actor announced he would form a new party, saying: "I will do my duty... it is time. We will change the system." While hundreds of fans cheered for Rajinikanth and congratulated him on his political debut, best wishes also poured in on Twitter for the Thalaivar.

To Rajinikanth, with love from Big B:
 

This is how Rajinikanth responded:



Kamal Haasan, who recently announced his intention to join politics, also congratulated the Thalaivar on Twitter and so did Bollywood celebs like Riteish Deshmukh, who wrote in his tweet: "He gave his heart and soul to his art form and people's love made him @superstarrajini ... am sure the nobility of his intention will receive as much love, as he announces his political entry. I wish you all the very best and super success sir."
 

Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth, both veterans of the film industry, have shared screen space in movies like 1985's Geraftaar and 1991's Hum. The megastar duo have always called for priceless click-worthy moments whenever they attended an event together. Amitabh Bachchan was also one of the first ones to wish the Thalaivar on his birthday this year. Addressing Rajinikanth as: "dear friend, colleague and a most humble and large hearted colossus," this is what Big B tweeted:
 

Ahead of the big announcement, Rajinikanth had kept his much-awaited decision about his probable entry in politics a major mystery and sent his fans in some sort of frenzy when he declared in May: "If God wills it, I will enter politics tomorrow". On Sunday, Rajinikanth said that his entry to politics is the need of the hour and that he will form his own party in the upcoming elections.
 

