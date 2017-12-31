Amitabh Bachchan Sends Best Wishes To Rajinikanth On His Political Debut

Highlights
- Amitabh Bachchan congratulated Rajinikanth on his political debut
- "My best wishes to him for his success," tweeted Amitabh Bachchan
- Kamal Haasan also congratulated Rajinikanth
To Rajinikanth, with love from Big B:
T 2758 - My dear friend , my colleague and a humble considerate human, RAJNIKANTH, announces his decision to enter politics .. my best wishes to him for his success !! pic.twitter.com/dByrmlZb2c— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 31, 2017
This is how Rajinikanth responded:
Thank you very much for your kind wishes respected amithji https://t.co/9qcSXkE9QI— Rajinikanth (@superstarrajini) December 31, 2017
Kamal Haasan, who recently announced his intention to join politics, also congratulated the Thalaivar on Twitter and so did Bollywood celebs like Riteish Deshmukh, who wrote in his tweet: "He gave his heart and soul to his art form and people's love made him @superstarrajini ... am sure the nobility of his intention will receive as much love, as he announces his political entry. I wish you all the very best and super success sir."
He gave his heart & soul to his art form and people's love made him @superstarrajini ... am sure the nobility of his intention will receive as much love, as he announces his political entry. I wish you all the very best & super success sir. pic.twitter.com/EoG3LCmZiG— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 31, 2017
Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth, both veterans of the film industry, have shared screen space in movies like 1985's Geraftaar and 1991's Hum. The megastar duo have always called for priceless click-worthy moments whenever they attended an event together. Amitabh Bachchan was also one of the first ones to wish the Thalaivar on his birthday this year. Addressing Rajinikanth as: "dear friend, colleague and a most humble and large hearted colossus," this is what Big B tweeted:
T 2739 - To my dear friend, colleague and a most humble and large hearted Colossus !! Birthday greetings .. वर्ष नव, हर्ष नव , जीवन उत्कर्ष नव !! pic.twitter.com/ToIVU0LGLL— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 12, 2017
Ahead of the big announcement, Rajinikanth had kept his much-awaited decision about his probable entry in politics a major mystery and sent his fans in some sort of frenzy when he declared in May: "If God wills it, I will enter politics tomorrow". On Sunday, Rajinikanth said that his entry to politics is the need of the hour and that he will form his own party in the upcoming elections.