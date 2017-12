To Rajinikanth On His Birthday, From Amitabh Bachchan And Akshay Kumar

Highlights They don't call you Superstar just like that, said Akshay Amitabh Bachchan wished him a happy year ahead Dhanush released a new poster of Rajinikanth's Kaala today

Rajinikanth's 67th birthday greeting started at midnight with son-in-law Dhanush revealing a new poster of the superstar's upcoming film or. As the day progressed, birthday wishes for Rajinikanth flooded Twitter. Rajinikanth received best wishes from Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar. Mr Bachchan and Rajinikanth co-starred inand Rajinikanth also starred in south remake of Big B's(released asin Tamil). With Akshay, Rajinikanth has made, the release date of which hasn't been finalised yet. "Have always been in awe of your onscreen persona but working with you made me a bigger fan of you off-screen. They don't call you Superstar just like that. Keep shining the brightest."This was Dhanush's birthday bonanza for Rajinikanth's fans:Dhanush is the producer of Rajinikanth's Kaala, which also stars Huma Qureshi and Nana Patekar. The film is directed by Pa Ranjith, who also madewith Rajinikanth in 2016.Here are other celebrities who tweeted birthday wishes for Rajinikanth:Rajinikanth was last seen in, co-starring Radhika Apte and Sai Dhanshika. He will make up for 2017's gap year by releasing two films in 2018 - the first isand second is, the filming of which is almost completed.Rajinikanth'swas scheduled for November 2017 release but due to technical reasons the release date has been rescheduled to April when it will reportedly clash with Hollywood film. Although a release date hasn't been fixed yet.