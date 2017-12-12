To Rajinikanth On His Birthday, From Amitabh Bachchan And Akshay Kumar

Wishing Rajinikanth on his birthday, Akshay Kumar tweeted: "They don't call you Superstar just like that. Keep shining the brightest"

Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth co-starred in Hum. (Image courtesy: Big B)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. They don't call you Superstar just like that, said Akshay
  2. Amitabh Bachchan wished him a happy year ahead
  3. Dhanush released a new poster of Rajinikanth's Kaala today
Rajinikanth's 67th birthday greeting started at midnight with son-in-law Dhanush revealing a new poster of the superstar's upcoming filmKaala Karikaalan or Kaala. As the day progressed, birthday wishes for Rajinikanth flooded Twitter. Rajinikanth received best wishes from Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar. Mr Bachchan and Rajinikanth co-starred in Hum and Rajinikanth also starred in south remake of Big B's Don (released as Billa in Tamil). With Akshay, Rajinikanth has made 2.0, the release date of which hasn't been finalised yet. "Have always been in awe of your onscreen persona but working with you made me a bigger fan of you off-screen. They don't call you Superstar just like that. Keep shining the brightest."
 
 

This was Dhanush's birthday bonanza for Rajinikanth's fans:
 

Dhanush is the producer of Rajinikanth's Kaala, which also stars Huma Qureshi and Nana Patekar. The film is directed by Pa Ranjith, who also made Kabali with Rajinikanth in 2016.

Here are other celebrities who tweeted birthday wishes for Rajinikanth:
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rajinikanth was last seen in Kabali, co-starring Radhika Apte and Sai Dhanshika. He will make up for 2017's gap year by releasing two films in 2018 - the first is 2.0 and second is Kaala, the filming of which is almost completed.

Rajinikanth's 2.0 was scheduled for November 2017 release but due to technical reasons the release date has been rescheduled to April when it will reportedly clash with Hollywood film Avengers: Infinity War. Although a release date hasn't been fixed yet.
 

