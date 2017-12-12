To Rajinikanth On His Birthday, From Amitabh Bachchan And Akshay Kumar

Highlights
- They don't call you Superstar just like that, said Akshay
- Amitabh Bachchan wished him a happy year ahead
- Dhanush released a new poster of Rajinikanth's Kaala today
T 2739 - To my dear friend, colleague and a most humble and large hearted Colossus !! Birthday greetings .. .pic.twitter.com/ToIVU0LGLL— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 12, 2017
Have always been in awe of your onscreen persona but working with you made me a bigger fan of you offscreen. They don't call you Superstar just like that :) Keep shining the brightest @superstarrajini Sir #HappyBirthdaySuperStarRajinikanth— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 12, 2017
This was Dhanush's birthday bonanza for Rajinikanth's fans:
Here you go !! The king of style our Superstar's "kaalaa" 2nd look. #theswagofsuperstar#kaalaa#happybirthdaythalaivapic.twitter.com/TuuA8mx2vT— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 11, 2017
Dhanush is the producer of Rajinikanth's Kaala, which also stars Huma Qureshi and Nana Patekar. The film is directed by Pa Ranjith, who also made Kabali with Rajinikanth in 2016.
Here are other celebrities who tweeted birthday wishes for Rajinikanth:
Happy birthday to the mega super star @superstarrajini ....the aura , the magic , the connect and the humility is legendary....happy birthday Sir!— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 12, 2017
Happy Birthday Thalaiva.. the one and only @superstarrajini Sir. Wishing him long life & best of health. pic.twitter.com/wmaAaJByiy— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 12, 2017
Happy Birthday Thalaiva @superstarrajini— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) December 12, 2017
Happy Birthday @superstarrajini Sir!! Wishing you loads of happiness, best of health and contentment.. Keep inspiring #HBDSuperStarRajinikanth— Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) December 12, 2017
Happy B Day one and only SUPERSTAR @superstarrajini Sir pic.twitter.com/ZV533ifxNA— Karunakaran (@actorkaruna) December 11, 2017
Birthday Wishes to the man of simplicity,Super star of Indian cinema @superstarrajini sir #HappyBirthdayThalaivaapic.twitter.com/N4sv4lqtyU— Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) December 12, 2017
Rajinikanth was last seen in Kabali, co-starring Radhika Apte and Sai Dhanshika. He will make up for 2017's gap year by releasing two films in 2018 - the first is 2.0 and second is Kaala, the filming of which is almost completed.
Rajinikanth's 2.0 was scheduled for November 2017 release but due to technical reasons the release date has been rescheduled to April when it will reportedly clash with Hollywood film Avengers: Infinity War. Although a release date hasn't been fixed yet.