Rajinikanth's Midnight Birthday Party On Twitter: New Kaala Poster, Courtesy Dhanush

Highlights Rajinikanth's Kaala is based in Mumbai and was filmed in the city too Kaala also stars Nana Patekar and Huma Qureshi The Pa Ranjith-directed film will release in 2018

It's Rajinikanth's birthday today and a gift for his fans was in order - the second look of his work-in-progress filmor. Rajinikanth's son-in-law Dhanush, who is also the producer of the film, shared the English and Tamil posters ofat midnight, as soon as Rajinikanth turned 67. "Here you go! The king of style, our Superstar's2nd look," he captioned it. Dhanush used hashtag "#theswagofsuperstar" in the tweet, which just summed up the overall feel of the poster. In the new poster, Rajinikanth looks menacing and like Dhanush said his swag is off the charts. Take a look:The first look onwas shared in May:The new poster also revealed that the filming ofis "nearing completion." As of September, 70 per cent filming of the Pa Ranjith-directed Kaala had completed . A source from the film's unit told news agency IANS: "The team is shooting at amazing pace, making it probably the fastest shot film in Ranjith's career. Nearly 70 per cent of the film has already been completed. The makers are really impressed with the way the film has shaped up."team also comprises Bollywood actors Nana Patekar and Huma Qureshi along with south Indian actors Easwari Rao, who plays Rajinikanth's onscreen wife in the film. Nana Patekar has been roped in to play antagonist opposite Rajinikanth.is set in Mumbai and part of the film was shot in the city earlier this year . Rajinikanth plays a slum-lord from Dharavi in the film and the makers originally wanted to shoot in the real location but a source said: "We realised it would be impossible. Hence, an exhaustive set was built in Chennai to shoot major portion of the film," reports IANS.is expected to release in 2018.(With inputs from IANS)