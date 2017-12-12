Rajinikanth's Midnight Birthday Party On Twitter: New Kaala Poster, Courtesy Dhanush

It's Rajinikanth's birthday today and a gift for his fans was in order - the second look of his work-in-progress film Kaala Karikaalan or Kaala. Rajinikanth's son-in-law Dhanush, who is also the producer of the film, shared the English and Tamil posters of Kaala at midnight, as soon as Rajinikanth turned 67. "Here you go! The king of style, our Superstar's Kaala 2nd look," he captioned it. Dhanush used hashtag "#theswagofsuperstar" in the tweet, which just summed up the overall feel of the poster. In the new poster, Rajinikanth looks menacing and like Dhanush said his swag is off the charts. Take a look:
Here you go !! The king of style our Superstar's "kaalaa" 2nd look. #theswagofsuperstar#kaalaa#happybirthdaythalaivapic.twitter.com/TuuA8mx2vT— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 11, 2017
The first look on Kaala was shared in May:
" kaala" pic.twitter.com/eMeNCFqeMq— pa.ranjith (@beemji) May 25, 2017
The new poster also revealed that the filming of Kaala is "nearing completion." As of September, 70 per cent filming of the Pa Ranjith-directed Kaala had completed. A source from the film's unit told news agency IANS: "The team is shooting at amazing pace, making it probably the fastest shot film in Ranjith's career. Nearly 70 per cent of the film has already been completed. The makers are really impressed with the way the film has shaped up."
Kaala team also comprises Bollywood actors Nana Patekar and Huma Qureshi along with south Indian actors Easwari Rao, who plays Rajinikanth's onscreen wife in the film. Nana Patekar has been roped in to play antagonist opposite Rajinikanth.
Kaala is set in Mumbai and part of the film was shot in the city earlier this year. Rajinikanth plays a slum-lord from Dharavi in the film and the makers originally wanted to shoot in the real location but a source said: "We realised it would be impossible. Hence, an exhaustive set was built in Chennai to shoot major portion of the film," reports IANS.
Kaala Karikaalan is expected to release in 2018.
