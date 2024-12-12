Rajinikanth Turns 74: Celebrate The Superstar's Birthday With These All-Time Blockbusters

It won't be wrong to say that if there is ever an actor who deserves the title of “Thalaiva”, it is Rajinikanth. Period. He is one of the most celebrated names in Indian cinema. And, there is a reason why he enjoys a god-like status not just in the South but the whole of India. From brandishing his veshti like a sword to flicking his cigarette like no one else can, there is no one like Rajinikanth. Was there even a doubt? Not really. The legendary actor began his career with a supporting role in the 1975 film Apoorva Raagangal. He has appeared in numerous iconic projects, including Bhuvana Oru Kelvi Kuri, Sahodarara Savaal, Shankar Salim Simon, Mullum Malarum and Moondru Mugam. Rajinikanth, in a way, proved that he is one of the most bankable actors in the industry.

Now, on Rajinikanth's 74th birthday, let us take a look at the biggest blockbusters of Rajinikanth's career:

1. Thalapathi

The list definitely cannot start without Thalapathi, directed by Maniratnam. The film is all about Surya (played by Rajinikanth), an orphan raised by slum dwellers.

2. 2.0

2.0 is a standalone sequel to Enthiran. The film narrates the story of how Dr. Vaseegaran and his robot Chitti (both played by Rajinikanth) face a new adversary.

3. Sivaji: The Boss

The 2007 S. Shankar directorial features Rajinikanth as Sivaji Arumugam, a philanthropist and tech wizard. He returns to India to use his wealth for public welfare but faces opposition from corrupt politicians and businessmen.

4. Jailer

Rajinikanth kept us on the edge of our seats with his screen presence. Oh, and, we can't forget the killer hit track Kaavaalaa, featuring him and Tamannaah Bhatia.

5. Annaamalai

Do not call yourself a Rajinikanth if you haven't listened to the hit track Vanthenda Paalkaaran. The movie, directed by Suresh Krissna, was released in 1992.

6. Baashha

This action thriller features Rajinikanth as an auto driver who leads a peaceful life but reveals his violent past as a don when his family is threatened. Rajinikanth's electrifying performance and the movie's iconic dialogues make this project a must-watch.

7. Muthu

In addition to Rajinikanth, this musical drama also features Meena and Sarath Babu. Released in 1995, the movie is about how a loyal servant's life takes a turn when he falls in love with a woman and discovers his royal lineage.

8. Padayappa

Rajinikanth's charisma and Ramya Krishnan's powerhouse performance make this movie a standout project. The movie also features Sivaji Ganesan, Soundarya, Lakshmi and Sithara in important roles.

9. Chandramukhi

The Tamil-language psychological horror-comedy has been written and directed by P Vasu. Watch what happens when a psychiatrist visits a haunted mansion to uncover the mystery behind its supernatural occurrences.

10. Enthiran

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajinikanth's on-point chemistry made this project a huge hit. The sci-fi action film is still remembered for its cutting-edge VFX and AR Rahman's music.

Rajinikanth will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie.