<i>Vettaiyan</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajinikanth's Film Shows No Signs Of Slowing Down

Vettaiyan is performing strongly at the box office. On day 3, the film featuring Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, collected ₹26 crore across all languages, according to a Sacnilk report. On its first Saturday, the action-drama saw an overall 63.81% Tamil occupancy. So far, the movie has minted ₹81.7 crore at the ticket windows. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, Vettaiyan has been released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. The cop drama addresses themes of encounter killings and corruption in the education sector. The film marks Amitabh Bachchan's Tamil debut. It also features Manju Warrier, Kishore, Ritika Singh, Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati in key roles.

The audio launch event for Vettaiyan was held in Chennai. Although Amitabh Bachchan could not attend in person, he sent a video message for his co-star Rajinikanth. In the message, Big B fondly recalled an incident from the sets of their 1991 film Hum. Big B talked about Rajinikanth's humble and down-to-earth nature. He said, “I used to rest in my AC vehicle while shooting for Hum, and Rajini slept on the floor during breaks. Watching him be so simple, I came out of the vehicle and rested outside,” as quoted by India Today.

Amitabh Bachchan also expressed how "honoured" he feels to work with the "supreme of all stars," Rajinikanth, in his Tamil debut. He added, “Vettaiyan is my first Tamil film, I'm very honored. Rajinikanth is the supreme of all stars.”

For the unversed Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth are reuniting after 33 years for Vettaiyan. The two last appeared together in the 1991 film Hum.

Vettaiyan has been produced by Subaskaran Allirajah's Lyca Productions. This pan-India project is facing tough competition from Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, as well as Jigra, featuring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina. Both of these films were released on October 11.