Amitabh Bachchan Recalls "Rajini Slept On The Floor" During <i>Hum</i> Shoot

Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth are reuniting on screen after 33 years for Vettaiyan. The two last appeared together in the 1991 film Hum. On Friday, the audio launch event for the film took place in Chennai. While Big B couldn't attend, he sent a heartfelt video message for Rajinikanth. In the message, Amitabh Bachchan recalled an incident from the sets of Hum, highlighting Rajinikanth's down-to-earth nature. Amitabh Bachchan mentioned, “I used to rest in my AC vehicle while shooting for Hum, and Rajini slept on the floor during breaks. Watching him be so simple, I came out of the vehicle and rested outside,” as quoted by India Today.

Amitabh Bachchan also said that he is very “honoured” to work with the “supreme of all stars,” Rajinikanth, in his Tamil debut. Big B expressed, “Vettaiyan is my first Tamil film, I'm very honored. Rajinikanth is the supreme of all stars.”

A few days ago, the first song from Vettaiyan, titled Manasilaayo, was released. This upbeat dance number gives a grand introduction to Rajinikanth's character. The song's title is inspired by a famous line delivered by Vinayakan in Rajinikanth's previous film, Jailer. What's special about this track is that the late singer Malaysia Vasudevan's voice was brought back using AI, while Yugendran Vasudevan, Anirudh Ravichander and Deepthi Suresh provided the vocals. The lyrics were written by Super Subu and Vishnu Edavan.

In addition to Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth, Vettaiyan also features Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan and VJ Rakshan. The film, directed by TJ Gnanavel, has been bankrolled by Subaskaran Allirajah's Lyca Productions.

Vettaiyan is scheduled to release in theatres on October 10. The movie will be screened in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada. Vettaiyan will lock horns with Suriya and Bobby Deol's Kanguva at the box office.