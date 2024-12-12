Rajinikanth Turns 74: Fans Celebrate Thalaivar With Trending Memes

Indian cinema's iconic superstar, Rajinikanth, celebrates his 74th birthday today, reaffirming his well-deserved title of "megastar." Known for his charismatic style, unforgettable dialogues, and signature moves-like the dramatic flourish of his veshti-'Thalaivar' continues to reign in the hearts of millions. On this special occasion, fans, celebrities, and admirers are flooding social media with heartfelt wishes. Staying true to tradition, Rajinikanth's birthday has once again sparked a wave of humorous memes inspired by his iconic dialogues and inimitable style. This year, just like every December 12th, social media platforms are abuzz with the trending hashtag "Rajinikanth The GOAT," paying tribute to the actor's unmatched legacy in Indian cinema. The celebrations, both heartfelt and light-hearted, prove that Rajinikanth remains a phenomenon whose appeal transcends generations.

Here are some of the memes of Rajnikanth that social media users shared on different platforms.

Undisputed superstar of Tamil cinema. 🔥❤️ Every mass following actor in Tamil cinema has, at some point, tried to imitate or been influenced by his mannerisms.#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth #Rajinikanth𓃵 #SuperstarRajinikanth#Rajini #Jailer2 pic.twitter.com/S9qbO4g4QA — Ninja (@MrNinjaXz) December 11, 2024

Some old memes related to the superstar also resurfaced on his birthday.

Rajinikanth, whose real name is Shivaji Rao Gaikwad, has made significant contributions to the Tamil film industry. In addition to his devoted fan base, Rajinikanth is also very popular among social media meme creators. On many pages devoted to him, his distinct style serves as an inspiration for memes.