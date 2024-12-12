Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Rajinikanth Turns 74: Fans Celebrate Thalaivar With Trending Memes

Indian cinema legend Rajinikanth, celebrating his 74th birthday, continues to captivate fans with his charismatic persona and iconic style.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Rajinikanth Turns 74: Fans Celebrate Thalaivar With Trending Memes
Rajnikanth Turns 74: His legacy remains a source of inspiration for meme creators.

Indian cinema's iconic superstar, Rajinikanth, celebrates his 74th birthday today, reaffirming his well-deserved title of "megastar." Known for his charismatic style, unforgettable dialogues, and signature moves-like the dramatic flourish of his veshti-'Thalaivar' continues to reign in the hearts of millions. On this special occasion, fans, celebrities, and admirers are flooding social media with heartfelt wishes. Staying true to tradition, Rajinikanth's birthday has once again sparked a wave of humorous memes inspired by his iconic dialogues and inimitable style. This year, just like every December 12th, social media platforms are abuzz with the trending hashtag "Rajinikanth The GOAT," paying tribute to the actor's unmatched legacy in Indian cinema. The celebrations, both heartfelt and light-hearted, prove that Rajinikanth remains a phenomenon whose appeal transcends generations.

Here are some of the memes of Rajnikanth that social media users shared on different platforms.

Rajinikanth

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Some old memes related to the superstar also resurfaced on his birthday.

Rajinikanth, whose real name is Shivaji Rao Gaikwad, has made significant contributions to the Tamil film industry. In addition to his devoted fan base, Rajinikanth is also very popular among social media meme creators. On many pages devoted to him, his distinct style serves as an inspiration for memes.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Rajnikanth Turns 74, Rajnikanth Birthday, Indian Cinema Legend Rajinikanth
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now